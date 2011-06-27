  1. Home
Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 4MATIC Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)337.6/464.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque258 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower268 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
420 watts stereo outputyes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
Multi-CD located in dashyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM in dash-CD , CD-controller stereoyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
12 total speakersyes
harman/kardon premium brand stereo systemyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
wood trim on center consoleyes
Climate controlyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
leather trim on shift knobyes
wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
10 -way power passenger seatyes
Front head room39.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.4 in.
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.9 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room57.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room57.2 in.
Rear leg room36.0 in.
Rear shoulder room56.1 in.
one-piece folding third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track61.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity68.9 cu.ft.
Length192.3 in.
Curb weight4245 lbs.
Ground clearance4.7 in.
Drag Coefficient0.31 cd.
Height59.3 in.
EPA interior volume120.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.4 in.
Width71.7 in.
Rear track61.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Flint Grey Metallic
  • Barolo Red Metallic
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Granite Grey Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Capri Blue Metallic
  • Jade Green Metallic
  • designo Mocha Black Metallic
  • designo Graphite Metallic
  • Black
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Platinum Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ash, leather
  • Black, leatherette
  • Cashmere, leatherette
  • Ash, leatherette
  • Cashmere, leather
  • designo Pastel Yellow, premium leather
  • designo Corteccia, premium leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
245/45R17 tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
RoadsideUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
