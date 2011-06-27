Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Sedan Consumer Reviews

Classic, Reliable, Iron-Horse, Highway Cruiser NEWmbOWNER , 07/31/2018 E320 Rwd 4dr Sedan (3.2L 6cyl 5A) 17 of 17 people found this review helpful Bought my 2004 E320 3.2 RWD Sedan 10 months ago in 2017 and it has performed everthing I expected, although driving it is as exciting as an evening at the Opera . But therein lies it's attraction. Not the fastest acceleration off the line but push the iron-horse 3.2 liter 6 while moving, and it gets going, and on the highway, this car shines. Even at 125,000 miles, this 15 year old car feels like it is 3-4 years old. I have the "leatherette" Mer-Tec interior seat material, which looks almost new. Good gas mileage for a a German mid sized luxury car. Stereo is above avg (this car has upgraded system), trunk is large, back seat and headroom good, and seats are very comfortable on long drives (but still give support. The only thing I had to repair mechanically was replacement of its engine control sensor when I purchased it used from a private seller (added new tires as well). Things that annoy are small - center cupholder is needlessly complicated in automatically rising up and unfolding. Was broken before I bought it, replaced in 2005 by two side by side stationary holders in center console. Headlights dated and not very bright compared to modern LED lamps. Driver door lock often doesn't fully lock/unlock when leaving or entering the car and using remote ("bouncing up and down twice)...commom issue - either pay several hundred dollars to get parts replaced at dealer, or wrap electrical tape around plastic lock trim piece - works until weather changes, and requires new thickness wrap depending on whether hot warm or cold...a 5 minute fix 2-4 times per year. Highly recommended if you want ta car that is great on the highway, will last 100s of thousands of miles if serviced on schedule, and has classic lines that never go out of style. If you want performance, get a BMW 5 series (Ive owned a 3, 5, and four 7 series from new - this car rides more like a 7 than a 5 series). Glad I purchased this car Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Mercedes should be ashamed of their internal build quality daiku , 09/29/2011 29 of 31 people found this review helpful First, the engine, and ride have been great, but the internal comfort features on this $60K have been terrible. 4 front cup holders replaced @$80 each Keyless go doors dont' work and need repair and redesign Replaced thee rear DOOR latch on the right passenger side so my daughter could get out of the vehicle $685!. Rear sunscreen not functioning (MB are notorious for this problem, yet the still don't have a better design from Bosch). First and Last MB. I bought the car for my wife who always wanted one, but never again. Toyota's are much bettter built. As a person of German heritage, I am ashamed at this vehicle! Embarrassment to not stand behind these problems out of warranty Report Abuse

Faulty Electrical Beau , 01/13/2010 10 of 10 people found this review helpful The car has been in the service department to replace control unit for radio. Problem continued and another electrical part was the problem. Cost to repair is excessive. Also the remote door locks failed and a sensor for hood latch failed. Fun car to drive when it it not in repair shop. Report Abuse

E 500 Brian , 07/08/2006 8 of 8 people found this review helpful This is my 3rd E Class. I bought this car used with 21000 miles. It now has 25000 miles and the tires are completely shot. Car is too heavy for tires. I would advise everybody to not upgrade with the Continentals installed at factory. Possibly go for Michelin Pilots. Car consisently drifts to the right. Radio, GPS sometimes freezes. Sometimes engine very noisy but cannot hear inside car.Tend to hit the cruise control stalk by mistake sometimes. Car ejects gas hose aggressively when full resulting in spillage, paint damage, etc. I chose to forgive all of these flaws because of the superb transmission and tremedous power. Handling in the sport mode is awesome for a car of this size. Get the extended warranty. Report Abuse