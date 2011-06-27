Used 2002 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E55 AMG® Consumer Reviews

A Gentleman Never Tells, but this Car is a Beast IDontProofRead , 04/30/2018 E55 AMG Rwd 4dr Sedan (5.4L 8cyl 5A) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I have owned a 2002 E55 for 6 years and I absolutely love it. Sure it's an older car in 2018, but the thing can move! The naturally aspirated 5.4L V8 roars to life when you turn the key and is reduced to a low rumble once the engine warms up. It holds a corner with ease and fires off the line like a rocket when asked. Steering is tight around town and the cabin is quiet when driving in the city or on the highway. I'm 6'3" and I am very comfortable in the front or back of the car, and there is plenty of room in the truck for luggage and golf clubs. This car is an incredible bargain on the market today even compared to newer cars. Yes, you will have maintenance expenses but I do not think you can find a better value on the market. This car is a perfect blend of class, performance, and style. I could not be happier, and If you want to enjoy your time in the car then you need to find one. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

E55 Rare to find Only 2000 w210's Total 4Everomeo , 09/06/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I love this car. If you find one in good condition, with low mileage. Purchase and you will understand. At least test drive it! 0-60 in 4.9 and plenty of room for the kids and groceries. High forged pistons and AMG engine quality. Much better then Mercedes Benz alone. Buy a car with 100k miles, and your buying an AMG motor that will last almost twice as long. Unbelievable gas mileage, computer states exactly 24mpg on the highway at 75mph!!! An aggressive yet subtle styling. Very wide 275/45 rear tires. Even the elderly notice these! Took it to the dealer once after it was cleaned up, and was very very happy to see a few sales people line up to the window to look at my then 6year old car

Outstanding vehicle APS , 07/31/2006 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Incredible power (350 ho, 400 torque) fantastic handling, hard to believe it is a four door sedan. Also have an 02 E430 and this outperforms in every way. I'm getting 22 MPG on the highway at 70 - 80 MPH average, better than my 6 cylinder 95 legend (which is also a great car). Most amazing thing is unlimited power along the entire power curve, no lag anywhere. Handling is fantastic, maintains a flat stance in any curve and super quick response.

E55 autobahn Power!!!! Loucho , 02/26/2002 3 of 4 people found this review helpful Great car Im very happy with whats nice about the AMG E55 is its exclusivity, not many people know what your driving or have any type of understanding of the potency and performance of this car. This car is an excellent cruiser on the highway or in town. I love it