Used 1999 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Wagon Consumer Reviews
My Best Friend on the Road
I have owned this car 1 Year, and 30,000 miles. My wife is the primary driver for her 50 mile round trip commute. It is by far the most solid feeling vehicle I have ever driven. The 4-matic, and ESP traction control give me great confidance in all weather conditions. I live in Kentuckly and it is very hilly and snow is slow to cleared on our roads. It has great cargo space and is hugely versitile. I can haul my two dogs in the back, or fold up the rear seat and roll down the cargo net for 5 Adults and 2 8th graders to ride Comfortably. I have better safety and versatility than an SUV and have taken it off road, absolutely with no wheel spin. I will drive this car for many years to come
1999 E320 Wagon
This wagon got better as the miles were put on. (41,000) Very smooth and noiseless, has more power than needed, and a dream to drive. Cupholders could have been more convenient. Sound system is superb. My wife is not crazy about rear facing seats in 3rd row. I will drive it until it drops.
What a find !
I just bought a 1999 E320 wagon with actual 11921 miles on it! What a dream! Within the first 2 weeks I put about 1000 miles on it because I want to drive it. Smooth handling yet sporty, a wagon that goes from 0-60 in under 9 seconds all with an average 23mpg. Luxurious, comfortable and huge! Lots of cargo room. Wish it would have been a 4-matic, yet if you know how to drive, the anti-slip control should get you safely through the winter. At 90mph it runs as it is on tracks and is incredibly quiet. Third row option allows you to go on short trips with 5 adults and two kids! This car is a dream and is as classy as it is practical. I will definitely own it for quiet a few years to come.
E320 AWD WAGON
One of the best cars I've ever owned. Solidly built and HUGE cargo space...bigger than most SUVs without the risk of rollover. I would suggest getting an extended warranty as repairs can be pricey. To replace the AWD mechanism cost 4k but the warranty covered. I liked the car so much I bought two.
Buy a Volvo Wagon
Very comfortable, excellent turning radius, spacious rear seating. Sacrifice reliability and quality for luxury. Loud brake squeak from day one Mercedes advised would diminish with use and it has not. By 15000 miles the window washer pump, a/c fan, CD changer, vanity mirror/light, cup holder all had to be replaced. Owned a Volvo wagon wished we had purchased another (Volvo T5).
