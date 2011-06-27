Used 1995 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|V8
|Inline 6
|Combined MPG
|18
|18
|18
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/22 mpg
|16/22 mpg
|16/22 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|304.0/418.0 mi.
|296.0/407.0 mi.
|296.0/407.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|19.0 gal.
|18.5 gal.
|18.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|18
|18
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|229 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
|295 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm
|229 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.2 l
|4.2 l
|3.2 l
|Horsepower
|217 hp @ 5500 rpm
|275 hp @ 5700 rpm
|217 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Turning circle
|37.0 ft.
|37.0 ft.
|36.1 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|V8
|Inline 6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|37.4 in.
|36.9 in.
|37.6 in.
|Front leg room
|41.7 in.
|41.7 in.
|41.9 in.
|Front hip room
|53.0 in.
|53.0 in.
|56.8 in.
|Front shoulder room
|55.9 in.
|55.9 in.
|55.7 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|36.6 in.
|36.9 in.
|36.8 in.
|Rear hip Room
|55.3 in.
|55.4 in.
|51.0 in.
|Rear leg room
|33.9 in.
|33.5 in.
|24.8 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|55.6 in.
|55.7 in.
|48.7 in.
|Measurements
|Maximum cargo capacity
|77 cu.ft.
|no
|no
|Length
|188.2 in.
|187.2 in.
|183.9 in.
|Curb weight
|3750 lbs.
|3745 lbs.
|3990 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|42.3 cu.ft.
|14.6 cu.ft.
|8.1 cu.ft.
|Height
|59.8 in.
|56.3 in.
|54.8 in.
|Wheel base
|110.2 in.
|110.2 in.
|106.9 in.
|Width
|68.5 in.
|68.5 in.
|68.5 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
