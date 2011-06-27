Used 1995 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6V8Inline 6
Combined MPG181818
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg16/22 mpg16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.0/418.0 mi.296.0/407.0 mi.296.0/407.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.18.5 gal.18.5 gal.
Combined MPG181818
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque229 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm295 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm229 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine size3.2 l4.2 l3.2 l
Horsepower217 hp @ 5500 rpm275 hp @ 5700 rpm217 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle37.0 ft.37.0 ft.36.1 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 6V8Inline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.4 in.36.9 in.37.6 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.41.7 in.41.9 in.
Front hip room53.0 in.53.0 in.56.8 in.
Front shoulder room55.9 in.55.9 in.55.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.6 in.36.9 in.36.8 in.
Rear hip Room55.3 in.55.4 in.51.0 in.
Rear leg room33.9 in.33.5 in.24.8 in.
Rear shoulder room55.6 in.55.7 in.48.7 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity77 cu.ft.nono
Length188.2 in.187.2 in.183.9 in.
Curb weight3750 lbs.3745 lbs.3990 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place42.3 cu.ft.14.6 cu.ft.8.1 cu.ft.
Height59.8 in.56.3 in.54.8 in.
Wheel base110.2 in.110.2 in.106.9 in.
Width68.5 in.68.5 in.68.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Azure Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Black Pearl Metallic
  • Brilliant Emerald Green Metallic
  • Midnight Blue
  • Polar White
  • Smoke Silver Metallic
  • Moonstone Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Spruce Green Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Teal Blue Metallic
  • Garnet Red Metallic
  • Imperial Red
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
