Used 1994 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Sedan Consumer Reviews

Spruce Green E320 Michael , 04/27/2010 20 of 20 people found this review helpful On a recent drive from New Orleans to Atlanta I was able to go very fast in this 16 year old magnificient vehicle. No rattles, shaking or vibrations. This truly is what a car should be. Of course the car has been well maintained and I have no regrets about purchasing this outstanding automobile. It has 121,000 miles and I am looking forward to 1,000,000. I paid $6000 for an automobile that is priceless. I get so many compliments on the car. True elegance and class. The quality is simply outstanding.

If you can find one, buy it alex , 06/21/2009 11 of 11 people found this review helpful This is my fourth classic mercedes. It is a remarkable vehicle. A 280 hp V8 engine delivers seemingly endless power. Extremely quick from 40-100 mph. An excellent vehicle which is quickly becoming scarce. Build quality is typical MB of this era. Spare no expense teutonic quality. Buy one without ASR traction control if you can.

Rides like a new car with 200K on the clock tenmark262 , 09/23/2011 15 of 18 people found this review helpful Picked up one with 158K on the cheap to be used to make long road trips to pick up my daughter. After about a year, it's about to turn 200K with minimal maintenance and two oil changes. It's head was done at 65K and I'm not sure about the harness. The airbag may have been serviced before my ownership. With these in just about every junk yard, parts are cheap and easy to find. Needed a $60 worth of small interior bits and I swapped out the aging leather with the indestructible MB Tex for $100 and carry all manner of spares in the trunk but I'm not so sure I'll need them. Alternator = $20. Extra hoses, dollar each. MAF sensor $20. Sunvisor clips, $1. Etc. Cheap.

Bullet Proof Mrquiet32 , 02/10/2008 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I purchased from personel friend. Nothing had went on this car in 13 years and 90.000 miles until before I bought it. Considering the age of these cars there may be intial problems like the wiring harness and a headgasket. The main components of these cars are capable of 200k plus miles. My 92 190 2.6 had 230k and trans went otherwise nothing since new.