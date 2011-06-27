Used 1994 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Sedan Consumer Reviews
Spruce Green E320
On a recent drive from New Orleans to Atlanta I was able to go very fast in this 16 year old magnificient vehicle. No rattles, shaking or vibrations. This truly is what a car should be. Of course the car has been well maintained and I have no regrets about purchasing this outstanding automobile. It has 121,000 miles and I am looking forward to 1,000,000. I paid $6000 for an automobile that is priceless. I get so many compliments on the car. True elegance and class. The quality is simply outstanding.
If you can find one, buy it
This is my fourth classic mercedes. It is a remarkable vehicle. A 280 hp V8 engine delivers seemingly endless power. Extremely quick from 40-100 mph. An excellent vehicle which is quickly becoming scarce. Build quality is typical MB of this era. Spare no expense teutonic quality. Buy one without ASR traction control if you can.
Rides like a new car with 200K on the clock
Picked up one with 158K on the cheap to be used to make long road trips to pick up my daughter. After about a year, it's about to turn 200K with minimal maintenance and two oil changes. It's head was done at 65K and I'm not sure about the harness. The airbag may have been serviced before my ownership. With these in just about every junk yard, parts are cheap and easy to find. Needed a $60 worth of small interior bits and I swapped out the aging leather with the indestructible MB Tex for $100 and carry all manner of spares in the trunk but I'm not so sure I'll need them. Alternator = $20. Extra hoses, dollar each. MAF sensor $20. Sunvisor clips, $1. Etc. Cheap.
Bullet Proof
I purchased from personel friend. Nothing had went on this car in 13 years and 90.000 miles until before I bought it. Considering the age of these cars there may be intial problems like the wiring harness and a headgasket. The main components of these cars are capable of 200k plus miles. My 92 190 2.6 had 230k and trans went otherwise nothing since new.
Wow
At first when I saw the car, I did not want to come near it because of its year and mileage. But once the salesman convinced me to test drive it, I didnt even look at the price and I bought it right away! This car is power! A 12 year old car that can almost fly! Superb! The handling is like a Porsche Carerra. It is an incredible car! Worth every single penny of the $15 thousand I gave for that car
