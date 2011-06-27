Used 1994 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Consumer Reviews
Spruce Green E320
On a recent drive from New Orleans to Atlanta I was able to go very fast in this 16 year old magnificient vehicle. No rattles, shaking or vibrations. This truly is what a car should be. Of course the car has been well maintained and I have no regrets about purchasing this outstanding automobile. It has 121,000 miles and I am looking forward to 1,000,000. I paid $6000 for an automobile that is priceless. I get so many compliments on the car. True elegance and class. The quality is simply outstanding.
If you can find one, buy it
This is my fourth classic mercedes. It is a remarkable vehicle. A 280 hp V8 engine delivers seemingly endless power. Extremely quick from 40-100 mph. An excellent vehicle which is quickly becoming scarce. Build quality is typical MB of this era. Spare no expense teutonic quality. Buy one without ASR traction control if you can.
Well, it was fun while it lasted.
I absolutely love this car. It's a tank, it seats seven, and gets respectable mileage for such a huge vehicle. I averaged 22-25 mpg. I put it through hell, a Fargo Winter, two Kansas City summers, and many miles of highway driving. Ulrich von Nerdwagen is on life support; a bead clutch in the transmission is toast and reverse is nearly shot. Couple that with either a headgasket or a broken water pump, and I would have to put more than the car is worth into it to keep it running. If they break.. man does it stink. I adore this vehicle, and would stick to W124 chassis exclusively if I had more money to deal with my terrible luck. I'd recommend to anyone. I like having no cupholders...
Rides like a new car with 200K on the clock
Picked up one with 158K on the cheap to be used to make long road trips to pick up my daughter. After about a year, it's about to turn 200K with minimal maintenance and two oil changes. It's head was done at 65K and I'm not sure about the harness. The airbag may have been serviced before my ownership. With these in just about every junk yard, parts are cheap and easy to find. Needed a $60 worth of small interior bits and I swapped out the aging leather with the indestructible MB Tex for $100 and carry all manner of spares in the trunk but I'm not so sure I'll need them. Alternator = $20. Extra hoses, dollar each. MAF sensor $20. Sunvisor clips, $1. Etc. Cheap.
E320 Convertible
Classic Mercedes design with all the comforts and features AND a CONVERTIBLE no less, but a convertible sport car that you can actually fit your life into such as family or groceries without all the inconveniences of most convertibles with only 2 seats, no back seat and basically no trunk. I have had the Mercedes SL's and much prefer my E320 Cabriolet.
