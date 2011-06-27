Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class Sedan Consumer Reviews
CLS400 CAR I EVER OWNED
Just purchased a new 2014 Mercedes CLS 550 (MSRP $82,210). I usually purchase E350 Sedans, but because of the superior, outstanding deal I got on this vehicle, I could not resist. First noticeable difference is the outstanding power and performance - 402 hp in a 4.7 liter V8. Fit and Finish are outstanding. Interior design and comfort in front seats is astounding. The ride is smoother and more refined than anything I have ever driven. The car is "dead-out" gorgeous. Safety features like lane-tracking, blind spot monitors and PARKTRONIC are comforting and impeccably designed. Harman/Kardon audio system is unsurpassed in clarity and sound separation. Best car I have ever owned.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Love this car!
I've had my eye on this car for awhile and finally purchased last week. Really like the balance between peformance and looks. I test drove several of its competitors and I think this is hands down the winner.
My Dream Car
Combines performance of a sports car with sophistication and elegance. You will find yourself making up errands to run just to drive this amazing car.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Chinese parts
Just had 6 essential relays replaced all from China. The car has been in the MB shop for two weeks now trying to find other problems. Never had a brand new car not start. THis problem has brought to light that MB probably has chinese parts splattered all over. So why does this car cost so much? Germans think they can out engineer bad parts. Hardly. I will not but another MB. Over priced for cheap parts - and they still fail no matter how well the design.
Ride Quality???
I test drove a 2014 cls550 4matic with 50k on the clock, I was not impressed by the ride quality at all, I expected the air ride to be more comfortable, I felt every crack in the road and the road noise was bad, the tires were new with plenty of tread, I will stick with my 2014 Audi s5 prestige much smoother ride and less road noise....also the the head room was terrible even in the driver seat and I'm 6 foot....my 2 door s5 has much more head room.
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
