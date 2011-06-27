Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class Sedan Consumer Reviews

Proud owner of '13 CLS 550 pedalmetal , 04/08/2013 9 of 10 people found this review helpful I have to say that this is one fine automobile! It is an orgasmic experience-wow! The handling,power,linear lineage,interior layout and exceptional craftsmanship to detail is wonderful. I have read some reviews that mention that the rear seats and headroom are a negative-really?! I bought this car for myself and my wife-I could care less about the comfort of the rear passengers-take a cab! The features that jump out at me are the side bolsters, passive massage, COMMAND features, Lane Assist option, raw power and acceleration. I work in auto sales with a competitor, but after reviewing this vehicle for 2 years, I had to have it. I may be looking for a new job, but this baby is worth it! Report Abuse

best sedan/coupe I've driven hgoldstein , 12/30/2012 19 of 26 people found this review helpful Tested the Audi s7, BMW 6, Jaguar and then clearly decided on the CLS 4 matic. Incredible design inside and out. Perfect driving in terms of handling, pick up and comfort. Keep getting compliments almost every time I take it for a drive. Could hardly recommend it more highly.

Beautiful but a little fragile adm77450 , 05/02/2013 10 of 13 people found this review helpful Overall very pleased with the CLS. Looks to kill. Really makes a statement. However, does not handle rough roads very well especially with the AMG tire and rim package. Glad I bought the road hazard coverage.

Spots performance Craig Lawrence , 03/14/2017 CLS550 4dr Sedan (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful If your looking for 4 doors but also want a sports car performance you cant do any better than a mercedes CLS. The bi turbo V8 will give you all you can handel and then some. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value