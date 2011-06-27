  1. Home
Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2013 CLS-Class
5(50%)4(25%)3(12%)2(13%)1(0%)
4.1
8 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Proud owner of '13 CLS 550

pedalmetal, 04/08/2013
9 of 10 people found this review helpful

I have to say that this is one fine automobile! It is an orgasmic experience-wow! The handling,power,linear lineage,interior layout and exceptional craftsmanship to detail is wonderful. I have read some reviews that mention that the rear seats and headroom are a negative-really?! I bought this car for myself and my wife-I could care less about the comfort of the rear passengers-take a cab! The features that jump out at me are the side bolsters, passive massage, COMMAND features, Lane Assist option, raw power and acceleration. I work in auto sales with a competitor, but after reviewing this vehicle for 2 years, I had to have it. I may be looking for a new job, but this baby is worth it!

best sedan/coupe I've driven

hgoldstein, 12/30/2012
19 of 26 people found this review helpful

Tested the Audi s7, BMW 6, Jaguar and then clearly decided on the CLS 4 matic. Incredible design inside and out. Perfect driving in terms of handling, pick up and comfort. Keep getting compliments almost every time I take it for a drive. Could hardly recommend it more highly.

Beautiful but a little fragile

adm77450, 05/02/2013
10 of 13 people found this review helpful

Overall very pleased with the CLS. Looks to kill. Really makes a statement. However, does not handle rough roads very well especially with the AMG tire and rim package. Glad I bought the road hazard coverage.

Spots performance

Craig Lawrence, 03/14/2017
CLS550 4dr Sedan (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

If your looking for 4 doors but also want a sports car performance you cant do any better than a mercedes CLS. The bi turbo V8 will give you all you can handel and then some.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
CLS 550 4 Matic

Theo Thomas, 08/28/2015
CLS550 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
4 of 5 people found this review helpful

I purchased a 2013 CLS550 (4matic). This vehicle is really fun to drive. As mentioned in various reviews the disappointments are the back up camera has not guidelines, the passenger doesn't have seat massagers, the side mirrors do not fold and the PARKTRONIC engage at speeds below 20 MPH. The Parktronics feature is great however it seems to periodically stick. The engine performs as commanded. The engine does has a speed limiter feature the limits the top speed to 133MPH (160 shown on the dashboard).

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Research Similar Vehicles