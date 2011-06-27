Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class Sedan Consumer Reviews
Impressive CLS550C
Making sure they can get in and out without straining to hit their heads! Otherwise, once in the car, it's very comfortable. Bucket seats in front and rear! Very smooth and powerful. Great car and super looking! AMG Sport Package! Great! Little problems at 66,000 miles.
Fun to drive sports sedan
Before I chose my 2009 CLS-550 with AMG package, I test drove a 2009 Jaguar XF. XF is a nice looking car but the 1st minute I got into CLS-550, I knew that this is the one. CLS-550 has superior interior design, very comfort ride (both locally and on highway), its eyes-catching exterior makes CLS-550 no comparison in its class. Fun to drive.
Slick-looking luxury, fun and safety
My 2009 CLS550 is a step down from my 2007 S550. But not by much. Same engine, same transmission, same COMAND system functions, same Harmon- Kardon logic 7 sound system (2 fewer speakers than the S550). Superb performance which you can customize six different ways" choice of Sport or Comfort transmission shifting, coupled with Comfort, Sport 1, or Sport 2 suspension and body control. You can also downshift the 7-speed transmission using the gear shift knob if you want. Navigation improvements for '09 include gasoline brand logos instead of the old pump logo. The iPod interface is now standard, The LED rear turn signals are eye catching. Rear headroom stinks.
Not too Happy
Lights damage too easily and cost too much to replace. Rear window screen breaks easily. Most instruments on the vehicles are very weak and breaks too often. The car looks very good but not sturdy enough for everyday use.
Fun to Drive
I bought mine used with 39,469 miles on it I have had it three years now. I love the performance of this vehicle, the transmission is smooth I never feel it shift just the constant increase in power and speed. This is a great "empty nester" sedan with four doors for when the kids come home from college, while the front door are great for a low profile vehicle the back doors are just painful enough to make them stay in school and finish their degree. Interior is a perfect touring auto comfortable with easy to reach controls, this is a long range automobile, as long as you don't bring 2 sets of golf clubs.
