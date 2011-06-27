Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class Sedan Consumer Reviews

Impressive CLS550C Mike , 02/01/2016 CLS550 4dr Sedan (5.5L 8cyl 7A) 12 of 12 people found this review helpful Making sure they can get in and out without straining to hit their heads! Otherwise, once in the car, it's very comfortable. Bucket seats in front and rear! Very smooth and powerful. Great car and super looking! AMG Sport Package! Great! Little problems at 66,000 miles. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Fun to drive sports sedan lion_king , 01/31/2009 CLS550 4dr Sedan (5.5L 8cyl 7A) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Before I chose my 2009 CLS-550 with AMG package, I test drove a 2009 Jaguar XF. XF is a nice looking car but the 1st minute I got into CLS-550, I knew that this is the one. CLS-550 has superior interior design, very comfort ride (both locally and on highway), its eyes-catching exterior makes CLS-550 no comparison in its class. Fun to drive.

Slick-looking luxury, fun and safety Charles Sutnick , 11/20/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful My 2009 CLS550 is a step down from my 2007 S550. But not by much. Same engine, same transmission, same COMAND system functions, same Harmon- Kardon logic 7 sound system (2 fewer speakers than the S550). Superb performance which you can customize six different ways" choice of Sport or Comfort transmission shifting, coupled with Comfort, Sport 1, or Sport 2 suspension and body control. You can also downshift the 7-speed transmission using the gear shift knob if you want. Navigation improvements for '09 include gasoline brand logos instead of the old pump logo. The iPod interface is now standard, The LED rear turn signals are eye catching. Rear headroom stinks.

Not too Happy Richard , 11/03/2016 CLS550 4dr Sedan (5.5L 8cyl 7A) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Lights damage too easily and cost too much to replace. Rear window screen breaks easily. Most instruments on the vehicles are very weak and breaks too often. The car looks very good but not sturdy enough for everyday use. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value