Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2009 CLS-Class
4.7
6 reviews
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Impressive CLS550C

Mike, 02/01/2016
CLS550 4dr Sedan (5.5L 8cyl 7A)
12 of 12 people found this review helpful

Making sure they can get in and out without straining to hit their heads! Otherwise, once in the car, it's very comfortable. Bucket seats in front and rear! Very smooth and powerful. Great car and super looking! AMG Sport Package! Great! Little problems at 66,000 miles.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Fun to drive sports sedan

lion_king, 01/31/2009
CLS550 4dr Sedan (5.5L 8cyl 7A)
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

Before I chose my 2009 CLS-550 with AMG package, I test drove a 2009 Jaguar XF. XF is a nice looking car but the 1st minute I got into CLS-550, I knew that this is the one. CLS-550 has superior interior design, very comfort ride (both locally and on highway), its eyes-catching exterior makes CLS-550 no comparison in its class. Fun to drive.

Slick-looking luxury, fun and safety

Charles Sutnick, 11/20/2008
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

My 2009 CLS550 is a step down from my 2007 S550. But not by much. Same engine, same transmission, same COMAND system functions, same Harmon- Kardon logic 7 sound system (2 fewer speakers than the S550). Superb performance which you can customize six different ways" choice of Sport or Comfort transmission shifting, coupled with Comfort, Sport 1, or Sport 2 suspension and body control. You can also downshift the 7-speed transmission using the gear shift knob if you want. Navigation improvements for '09 include gasoline brand logos instead of the old pump logo. The iPod interface is now standard, The LED rear turn signals are eye catching. Rear headroom stinks.

Not too Happy

Richard, 11/03/2016
CLS550 4dr Sedan (5.5L 8cyl 7A)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Lights damage too easily and cost too much to replace. Rear window screen breaks easily. Most instruments on the vehicles are very weak and breaks too often. The car looks very good but not sturdy enough for everyday use.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Fun to Drive

John, 07/25/2017
CLS550 4dr Sedan (5.5L 8cyl 7A)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I bought mine used with 39,469 miles on it I have had it three years now. I love the performance of this vehicle, the transmission is smooth I never feel it shift just the constant increase in power and speed. This is a great "empty nester" sedan with four doors for when the kids come home from college, while the front door are great for a low profile vehicle the back doors are just painful enough to make them stay in school and finish their degree. Interior is a perfect touring auto comfortable with easy to reach controls, this is a long range automobile, as long as you don't bring 2 sets of golf clubs.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
