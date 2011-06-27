Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class Coupe Consumer Reviews

Best ride of my life! rain rod , 09/04/2015 CLK350 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 7A) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I have always been a Mercedes Benz enthusiast, my grandfather drives a Mercedes, my father owned a few , and now I own one. Like all Mercedes cars, the CLK is proof of their excellence is car making. Before I bought my CLK, I had a 2002 C 240 passed down from my grandfather with 170k miles that was a testament to just how superior Mercedes is. When I got the CLK 350, I couldn't believe how amazing the car was. It has a classic design that looks beautiful when driving on the roads, and the interior is just as lovely. Even today, I still get compliments on my car, and my people think that it is a much newer model than a 2009! The pillarless rear windows make the car It accelerates from 0-60 in about 5 seconds and it is so smooth, sometimes you don't realize just how fast you're going. Also like any Mercedes, it takes turns so graceful even at high speeds, and stops just as swiftly and comfortably. I've had this car since March of 2013 and have not had any major issues with it. This car is timeless and I know that I will have it for many more years to come. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Going to Miss CLK styling EmeraldCoast1092 , 09/22/2009 9 of 9 people found this review helpful This is my third Mercedes-Benz CLK, nothing but fun to drive much better than any of my BMW's. Easy of convertible top functions, remote control, good sound system, great on the highway miles per gallon for Florida, very easy with maintenance services schedules and looking for a new 2010 when lease expires. Much better beverage holders now and the bluetooth phone function is great. ! Report Abuse

Nothing but fun DCM , 10/24/2009 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Previous cars: Audi's A4/6, Porsche Boxster S. I purchased a "Grand Edition" CLK 350 ,only 400 coupes imported. I wont see one on every corner. Grand comes with a host of sport items; suspension, 18 AMG wheels, Contisports 35/45, aero bodywork. It is set up more towards a sport tourer. I really liked the firm ride. not harsh though. It is much more of a drivers car than the audi's and the interiors are very close in design and build quality. I have to say what really sold me were the looks. This is the last year for the CLK and quite frankly I do not like the new C/E classes. The interior is very well appointed. The grand has the chocolate with cream stitching.B MB logo on the brakes! Report Abuse

First One JWS , 09/23/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful My wife and I recently purchased this car after looking at BMW, Lexus and Audi. This is our first Mercedes (having owned the previously listed three). Frankly, I was a little apprehensive given Mercedes' quality control issues in the 1990's. After driving the car for over one month now, I am completely satisfied with every aspect of the CLK 350. The car is beautiful, is comfortable to drive and the fit and finish is outstanding. The back seat is surprisingly roomy for a two door. I owned the BMW 328i and I can tell you that this car handles and rides much better (I have the P90 Appearance Pkg. with the Sport Suspension). Report Abuse