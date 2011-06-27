Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class Convertible Consumer Reviews
Grand Touring at a fair price
I've had the car for almost two months now. This is my second Mercedes and I'm even more pleased with this car than i was my first (which was an E-class wagon). My car is steel gray/ stone, has the P3 package, the AMG appearance package, the huge wheels & AMG rims, and the sport-tuned suspension. It handles like a grand tourer and has the typical ride of a Benz, far smoother than most convertibles. I must say, this style has aged gracefully. Even after being around since 2004, the CLK cabrio looks clean and fresh. (Audi A5 looks more handsome, but this car has the better interior, MUCH better motor, and the better price). It's a great CPO deal. Better value than Audi A5 or BMW 6-series
2009 CLK350 Convertible, 120K Miles, As New
In January, 2010 I purchased this NEW 2009 CLK350 with 96 miles at a 40% discount from the stickers retail price. The dealers in Southern California each had 10 or so of these on their lots, the new E350's were on the way. So the dealer was very motivated to move these cars. To this day, I do not understand why these are so difficult to sell. Compared to a Jaguar or a BMW, these are much less expensive, much more reliable, and certainly as attractive if not more so. In fact, I get many more comments today(Aug 2016) than I did originally. The oil changes($225) are expensive, as are other maintenance items. Over the course of 6 years $5000 in maintenance(Oil, Tires, Brakes, Fluid Changes(all except transmission).....but then again the car is driven 20k miles per year and tires/brakes would have to bought for any car. The car drives, accelerates and for a convertible, is as solid as new. No squeaking, no body flex, no air leakage. If I could buy another one with 20k miles on it, I would jump at the opportunity. In the meantime, I will run mine into the ground.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Grand Edition-beautiful and rare
I found a "Grand Edition" to put into my collection. They Diamond White Exterior and Tobacco Brown leather are beautiful. Car is great for trips to the wine country in the summer. Super smooth ride and solid as a rock. Excellent fit and finish. Still an excellent trouble free car!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Very happy CLK 350 cabriolet owner
This is my first MB and I'm in love; in fairness I've owned mostly Toyotas and Hondas so it's my first luxury ride but I'm very impressed. After 6 months I've had no mechanical issues (though my miles are very low). It looks great standing still and very very fun to drive. Wasn't sure how much I'd use the convertible but I use it all the time, especially with the heated seats. I mostly drive in the city but am getting about 20 mpg combined city/highway.
My first MB and Boy I love it !
Have owned fully loaded Acuras (TL and MDX), so not new to luxury features, but Boy Benz is a Benz. The drive, the zip, the styling, etc. - a class apart. One look at the BMW interiors and this baby and you will know what I am saying. And of-course the exterior is a killer which no other brand can compete. Just wish the tail portion was slightly lowered and the looks would have been perfect. A little disappointed with few standard luxury features missing in a car with this price tag - Rear camera/Park Assist, No Aux input, No ipod interface on the 7" NAVI/Audio screen. Bluetooth requires an external adapter which needs to be snapped on... other than that, love the car !
Sponsored cars related to the CLK-Class
Related Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner