Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK63 AMG® Consumer Reviews
Wow, it's a super car!!!!!
gambler695, 04/15/2012
4 of 4 people found this review helpful
You need to own and drive this car. The clk 550 is very fast, the clk63amg is a beast, it's actually will frighten you with 475 hp and 465lbs of torque. I love it, and the engine sound especially top down makes you grin from ear to ear. It even has 4 useable seats and my twin daughters love riding in it. The diamond silver metallic color looks very unique and the car is a discreet head turner. Really no negatives to this car other than price and you get what you pay for with this car. It will be very rare because only 250 ever sent here. Highly recommended, best car by far I have ever owned!
