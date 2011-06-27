Used 2001 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class Convertible Consumer Reviews
Top Down, Fast Fun
This car is great. I decided it was time to have a convertible again and this CLK430 has not disppointed. The performance is incredible (although it does drink the gasoline) and it has been very reliable. The ride is very tight and taking corners at speed is like riding on rails. Two downers about this car: 1st: unless you must have NAV, don't bother as the screen is very small and it's not very user friendly. 2nd: beware of parking lot curbs as they like to eat up your front spoiler. With that said I bought the car with 40K miles on it and now have 55K. It has been a true pleasure to own and great fun. I am very pleased with this Mercedes.
not again
This auto has fantastic styling and engineering yet lacks reliability. The electrical system has had several problems since I reached mile 16. I have had the instrument cluster replaced 6 times for malfunctions. The automatic windows have been reset or replaced 9 times. The best attribute of this auto has been the great gas mileage 23/30.
Fun in the Sun
I love my little drop top. Zippy and easy to park. Fun to drive and extrememly comfortable. The dealership has been very helpful w/ regular services and on of the rear windows had to be replaced due to mechanical problems. The car is getting older now and I will truely miss it. With this car your not just happy driving it but also standing in a traffic jam is no problem thanks to the great sound of BOSE. I love it.
My red CLK Cabrio
This is my 3rd Mercedes and I love it. The back seat is large enough for the kids to ride in but you do have to move the front seats up. The handling is outstanding. My combined gas mileage is around 25 mpg.The sound system (Bose) is unbelievable. I recommend it to everyone.
clk 320
great fun to drive, great fun to look at. enjoy everything about this car. have had 1 minor problem that the dealership is more than cooperative on.
Sponsored cars related to the CLK-Class
Related Used 2001 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner