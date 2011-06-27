Used 2001 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class Convertible Consumer Reviews

Top Down, Fast Fun Bnatt4321 , 07/31/2006 8 of 8 people found this review helpful This car is great. I decided it was time to have a convertible again and this CLK430 has not disppointed. The performance is incredible (although it does drink the gasoline) and it has been very reliable. The ride is very tight and taking corners at speed is like riding on rails. Two downers about this car: 1st: unless you must have NAV, don't bother as the screen is very small and it's not very user friendly. 2nd: beware of parking lot curbs as they like to eat up your front spoiler. With that said I bought the car with 40K miles on it and now have 55K. It has been a true pleasure to own and great fun. I am very pleased with this Mercedes. Report Abuse

not again stuf , 01/18/2004 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This auto has fantastic styling and engineering yet lacks reliability. The electrical system has had several problems since I reached mile 16. I have had the instrument cluster replaced 6 times for malfunctions. The automatic windows have been reset or replaced 9 times. The best attribute of this auto has been the great gas mileage 23/30.

Fun in the Sun Olav , 04/22/2006 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I love my little drop top. Zippy and easy to park. Fun to drive and extrememly comfortable. The dealership has been very helpful w/ regular services and on of the rear windows had to be replaced due to mechanical problems. The car is getting older now and I will truely miss it. With this car your not just happy driving it but also standing in a traffic jam is no problem thanks to the great sound of BOSE. I love it.

My red CLK Cabrio johnsecter , 05/26/2004 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This is my 3rd Mercedes and I love it. The back seat is large enough for the kids to ride in but you do have to move the front seats up. The handling is outstanding. My combined gas mileage is around 25 mpg.The sound system (Bose) is unbelievable. I recommend it to everyone.