  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class
  4. Used 1998 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1998 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class Features & Specs

More about the 1998 CLK-Class
Overview
See CLK-Class Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)311.6/442.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque229 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.2 l
Horsepower215 hp @ 5500 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room36.9 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
Front hip room53.7 in.
Front shoulder room52.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.6 in.
Rear hip Room45.9 in.
Rear leg room31.1 in.
Rear shoulder room50.4 in.
Measurements
Length180.2 in.
Curb weight3240 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.0 cu.ft.
Height53.0 in.
Wheel base105.9 in.
Width67.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Ruby Metallic
  • Quartz Blue
  • Brilliant Emerald Green Metallic
  • Azure Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Imperial Red
  • Glacier White
  • Black Opal Pearl Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Mineral Green
See CLK-Class Inventory

Related Used 1998 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles