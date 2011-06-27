Used 1998 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class Coupe Consumer Reviews

The Silver Bullet Mikey Cuccini , 07/20/2007 12 of 12 people found this review helpful My CLK 320 is truly a great automobile. First off, I bought it for myself on my 32nd birthday. What a gift. It handles extremely well in suburban driving even on roads that are slightly bumpy it feels quite smooth. On new pavement it is a dream. The V6 is very capable and is very quick. There hasn't been anyone who has been able to stay with me from a dead stop at a stoplight. It is sooo quick and smooth. I would recommend it. If you are purchasing a used one look for rust toward the front of the door jams and the trunk deck lid where key would go in. Great car. Report Abuse

The Best Hands Down Fred Clayton , 11/22/2016 CLK320 2dr Coupe 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I purchased my 1998 CLK 320 a couple of years ago and it had 136,000 miles on it. These cars are the best ever for amount of money that you pay for them. When it comes to maintenance I do a lot of the simple stuff myself, i.e. brakes, tie rods, recharge the a/c etc. The only real expense you will have is when you will need to replace the Serpentine Belt which will cost about $800.00 and the motor mounts that's a $600.00 job besides that this has been the best vehicle I have ever owned. Now my car has 157,000 miles on it and it is still a head turner and the ride is amazing. I am staying with the CLK 320 the next one I purchase will be a newer model that does not have the B pillar which makes the vehicle look way cool. Four people/total strangers have approached me and asked if I wanted to sell my CLK I told them not now. LOL Why spend $10,000+ for another vehicle (Lexus, Ford, Chevy, BMW etc.) when you can have the best for pennies on the dollar. Performance Comfort