Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class Coupe Consumer Reviews

The Uber car! GP , 02/06/2018 CL550 4MATIC 2dr Coupe AWD (5.5L 8cyl 7A) 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Phenomenal vehicle! Total pleasure to drive even after nine years. I still get asked about it by strangers. Be aware that under warranty ( i got an extended warranty) repair and maintenance is OK. It is extremely expensive to repair outside the warranty. Performance Comfort Value Report Abuse

I love it Philip Press , 05/16/2009 1 of 2 people found this review helpful Looking for a beautiful, proportional, coupe that can comfortably accommodate 4 people narrowed the field considerably. Then I saw and became enthralled with this impressive auto. With the AMG appearance package, the upgrade to premium package 2 and adaptive cruise control, night vision, etc. I bought it. Impressive...far more that a four door sedan. Beautiful. Powerful, responsive (there aren't many roads that allow drivers to "push cars to the limit". Flawless and wonderful to come up to, open its large easy to enter doors and then have the interior be even better than the exterior. Expensive... yes. Worth it? Absolutely. This could be a lifetime auto. Truly wonderful. Truly... Report Abuse