Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL63 AMG® Consumer Reviews

Wish The Fuel Tank Was Bigger!!! yellowabarth , 07/11/2012 14 of 14 people found this review helpful 2008 Model, Got her used and does exactly what is says on the Tin... Sold a S500 because it was slower than I expected from standstill and this car is the reason to Live! I look for reasons to travel, Wish the Petrol Tank was bigger, then I would not need to stop.. No problems so far, is an American version in Dubai, and just got the Navigation working and it's sweet. Seats, Amazing, Steering , Amazing. Paid a third of its new price and got 3 times the value of a normal car. Fuel Bad, but who cares, Tyres are expensive but who cares. 50,000 Kms passed and everyone will have been hard, but she takes it in her stride. Engine sound to die for. No real complaints, but read my improvements.

Bullet Proof CL63 CMM , 07/28/2008 8 of 8 people found this review helpful An absolutely phenomenal car that makes CL (or S) driving more excitement than you can imagine. Not quite as much torque as the 12cyl CL600, but quick as nearly anything else on the street. When speed isn't an issue, it rides like a limo - smooth & quiet. With the AMG sport package and 20" wheels and tires it turns heads wherever it goes. Although it's 4500lbs, it feels like a sports cars with the Active Body Control suspension that keeps the car dead flat. The tranmission is tied to the suspension settings and here again goes from smooth and easy to 7000rpm manual only shifting. Actually the middle Sport Mode is the best selction for shifting. Overall, the best Benz I've owned in 20yrs

Absolutely stunning Adlibber , 10/13/2007 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I was a bit leery about jumping back into the Mercedes fold after a less-than-satisfying stint in a 2000 S-class. My leap of faith has been richly rewarded. This car is fast, tight, and a feast for the eyes. One minor problem, apparently caused by repairman error at 2500-mile checkup. oil not filled all the way. A ten-minute fix. Mine's black with black interior. It handles like a fighter plane on Mulholland Drive. Lots of thumbs-up from fellow drivers. The awesome power, ABC and the active seats make this hands-down the most amazing car I've ever driven. If you can afford it, and can live with the ozone destruction, get on the waiting list.

Best car i've ever owned gdog , 02/16/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful '08 CL63 is my 7th MB and by far the best - came out of a SL55. Love the Drive Dynamic seats -simply amazing, as is the Distronic. I can get 2 adults in the back in comfort which is unusual for a coupe. Was going to buy a Bentley GT. Head turner, great interior, wished I had bought the CL65 however as performance won't make your eye balls bleed. As is typical with MB - early problem - had to replace my back window as rear window defroster didn't function. I drive this car 12 mo - put 4 winter wheesl/tires on it; quite acceptable traction and handling in snow.