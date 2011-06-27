  1. Home
Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class Coupe Consumer Reviews

King of the road

Jimnatlga, 10/21/2004
This is arguably the finest super coupe on the road. Period. The CL600 is sleek, sexy and the craftmanship is suberb. Awesome power, sporty yet luxurious. I can't even imagine how Mercedes could improve this car. Simply gorgeous...king of the road.

MY BENZ

cdbu2, 10/21/2004
It is a bit uncomfortable to get in and out of the rear seats but hey, I drive not ride. I love the car. I am still working on all the toys as Mercedes are not known for their toys. I am trying to det the DVD to show a picture.

Great car

none, 01/17/2005
Best car ever, big engine, big luxury, and big fun.

Mercedes Benz CL500 " A Driver's Dream."

Champlinmarty, 03/13/2005
All around beautifully designed inside and out. Very comfortable on long drives or just out for a fun spin around the block. Adequate power and great automatic shifter for extra fun on the highways. Many extra options available which I took advantage of. Includes automatic starter, AMG sport package, satelite radio, upgraded navigation and a few others. Being a huge car fan, this is THE car to drive. Luxury, sport orientated, and sophistication in one awesome package. No dissapointments for the true car driver!

Rarely driven gem

Donna Felix, 06/03/2016
CL500 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 7A)
Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
