Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class Coupe Consumer Reviews
King of the road
This is arguably the finest super coupe on the road. Period. The CL600 is sleek, sexy and the craftmanship is suberb. Awesome power, sporty yet luxurious. I can't even imagine how Mercedes could improve this car. Simply gorgeous...king of the road.
MY BENZ
It is a bit uncomfortable to get in and out of the rear seats but hey, I drive not ride. I love the car. I am still working on all the toys as Mercedes are not known for their toys. I am trying to det the DVD to show a picture.
Great car
Best car ever, big engine, big luxury, and big fun.
Mercedes Benz CL500 " A Driver's Dream."
All around beautifully designed inside and out. Very comfortable on long drives or just out for a fun spin around the block. Adequate power and great automatic shifter for extra fun on the highways. Many extra options available which I took advantage of. Includes automatic starter, AMG sport package, satelite radio, upgraded navigation and a few others. Being a huge car fan, this is THE car to drive. Luxury, sport orientated, and sophistication in one awesome package. No dissapointments for the true car driver!
Rarely driven gem
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the CL-Class
Related Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner