Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class Coupe Consumer Reviews

4.8
20 reviews
CL Amazing!

aedjlali, 09/09/2008
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

I just bought my 2003 CL 500 and I love the car! It is great, no problems and many standard features. I wish the car had a more aggressive look, but it still looks very classy. Fuel economy also is bad 16-24mpg I typically get 15-17 and I drive conservatively. If you have the money I would def recommend one, a lot better than most cars out there!

Excited and Smiling

Highly Blessed, 09/03/2003
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Cedric Lector (my 2003 CL500 with sports package), I looooove him. I break out in hives when I think of him! CL had only experienced 32 miles when he came to me. He got eight of those during our first...encounter, as we got to "know" one another! Oh, the way he moves, and when he moves I just melt into his flow! I have never felt what I feel with him nor have I ever been moved as CL moves me...so quickly, yet with such gentleness, grace, agility. I don't know what excites me most, his rakish good looks, the way he makes me feel or the way he performs on demand!

cl500

peter coury, 01/04/2004
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

gorgeous, comfortable car with a few bad design features. there should be a cd player/disc changer in the dash, the automatic sealing windows have failed twice and needed repair. This is only a good ides if it works. At this price all features (multi-contour seats, distronic cruise control. etc,,,)should be standard. Stunning looks, fat comfort, love the keyless go although it could react a bit faster. Love the java interior with light wood. Overall I'm lucky to own it.

Luxury, High Performance & Loving It

Barb, 12/01/2006
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I have owned serveral other Mercedes vehicles and luxury vehicles but the 2003 CL55 AMG has displayed it all. Fun to drive, high performance, comfortable front seats, good sound system and not to leave out it looks great on the road. I am currently waiting for the 2007 to come out, I want another.

cl 500 test drives

big Ben, 12/10/2003
4 of 5 people found this review helpful

This is a great car ,I love the suspension system on it, especialy the options of sport and normal driving I also like the fact you can raise the car 2 dif levels. the comfort in the cl is great the seats are wide and offer great support. I also enjoy the tip shift trans I use this mode all the time. The one thing I wish it had was a little more power off the line and and a more agresive sounding exhaust system.

