Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class Coupe Consumer Reviews

CL Amazing! aedjlali , 09/09/2008 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I just bought my 2003 CL 500 and I love the car! It is great, no problems and many standard features. I wish the car had a more aggressive look, but it still looks very classy. Fuel economy also is bad 16-24mpg I typically get 15-17 and I drive conservatively. If you have the money I would def recommend one, a lot better than most cars out there! Report Abuse

Excited and Smiling Highly Blessed , 09/03/2003 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Cedric Lector (my 2003 CL500 with sports package), I looooove him. I break out in hives when I think of him! CL had only experienced 32 miles when he came to me. He got eight of those during our first...encounter, as we got to "know" one another! Oh, the way he moves, and when he moves I just melt into his flow! I have never felt what I feel with him nor have I ever been moved as CL moves me...so quickly, yet with such gentleness, grace, agility. I don't know what excites me most, his rakish good looks, the way he makes me feel or the way he performs on demand! Report Abuse

cl500 peter coury , 01/04/2004 3 of 3 people found this review helpful gorgeous, comfortable car with a few bad design features. there should be a cd player/disc changer in the dash, the automatic sealing windows have failed twice and needed repair. This is only a good ides if it works. At this price all features (multi-contour seats, distronic cruise control. etc,,,)should be standard. Stunning looks, fat comfort, love the keyless go although it could react a bit faster. Love the java interior with light wood. Overall I'm lucky to own it. Report Abuse

Luxury, High Performance & Loving It Barb , 12/01/2006 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I have owned serveral other Mercedes vehicles and luxury vehicles but the 2003 CL55 AMG has displayed it all. Fun to drive, high performance, comfortable front seats, good sound system and not to leave out it looks great on the road. I am currently waiting for the 2007 to come out, I want another. Report Abuse