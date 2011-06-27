  1. Home
Used 1997 Mercedes-Benz C36 AMG® Consumer Reviews

5.0
2 reviews
Fun ride

dj180, 05/21/2002
Bought it used a few years ago with 25K on it. Have driven another 25K and loved every one. With any used car it is key to get manufacturers warranty. Have had minor problems - worn hinges on the driver-side door, hanging shift from first to second, cracked front bumper. The car is a joy to ride and comes across as just another small Mercedes in appearance. Great fit for the stylish performance junkie. Car has all the Mercedes safety that you want.

Mercedes C36

chris, 10/17/2007
I have owned this awesome car for about 4 months and I still get a big smile whenever I turn the key in the ignition. Its sheer brute force and capability to churn the tarmac up while already on the move is fantastic even in the dry.

