Used 1997 Mercedes-Benz C36 AMG® Consumer Reviews

dj180 , 05/21/2002

1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Bought it used a few years ago with 25K on it. Have driven another 25K and loved every one. With any used car it is key to get manufacturers warranty. Have had minor problems - worn hinges on the driver-side door, hanging shift from first to second, cracked front bumper. The car is a joy to ride and comes across as just another small Mercedes in appearance. Great fit for the stylish performance junkie. Car has all the Mercedes safety that you want.