Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
C-Class Coupe
AMG C 43 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$74,802*
Total Cash Price
$38,007
AMG C 63 2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$73,210*
Total Cash Price
$37,198
AMG C 63 S 2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$55,173*
Total Cash Price
$28,033
C 300 4MATIC 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$54,112*
Total Cash Price
$27,494
C 300 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$65,783*
Total Cash Price
$33,424
C-Class AMG C 63 S
AMG C 63 S 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$54,112*
Total Cash Price
$27,494
AMG C 63 S 2dr Convertible (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$56,234*
Total Cash Price
$28,572
C-Class Convertible
C 300 4MATIC 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$68,966*
Total Cash Price
$35,042
AMG C 43 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$65,783*
Total Cash Price
$33,424
C 300 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$59,417*
Total Cash Price
$30,190
C-Class Sedan
C 300 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$53,051*
Total Cash Price
$26,955
C 300 Sport 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$76,924*
Total Cash Price
$39,085
C 300 Luxury 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$53,051*
Total Cash Price
$26,955
C 300 Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$59,948*
Total Cash Price
$30,459
C 300 Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$65,783*
Total Cash Price
$33,424
C 300 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$70,027*
Total Cash Price
$35,581
C-Class Hybrid
C 350e Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7A)
True Cost to Own
$65,783*
Total Cash Price
$33,424
C 350e 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7A)
True Cost to Own
$74,271*
Total Cash Price
$37,737
C-Class AMG C 43
AMG C 43 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$72,680*
Total Cash Price
$36,928
C-Class AMG C 63
AMG C 63 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$63,131*
Total Cash Price
$32,076
AMG C 63 2dr Convertible (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$65,253*
Total Cash Price
$33,155
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 C-Class Coupe AMG C 43 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,362
|$1,403
|$1,445
|$1,489
|$1,533
|$7,232
|Maintenance
|$2,308
|$4,172
|$1,832
|$2,207
|$4,606
|$15,125
|Repairs
|$1,495
|$2,286
|$2,465
|$2,654
|$2,858
|$11,757
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,043
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,274
|Financing
|$2,044
|$1,643
|$1,217
|$761
|$276
|$5,942
|Depreciation
|$8,257
|$3,876
|$3,411
|$3,022
|$2,713
|$21,278
|Fuel
|$2,108
|$2,171
|$2,238
|$2,304
|$2,373
|$11,194
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,617
|$15,609
|$12,665
|$12,494
|$14,417
|$74,802
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 C-Class Coupe AMG C 63 2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,333
|$1,373
|$1,415
|$1,457
|$1,500
|$7,078
|Maintenance
|$2,259
|$4,083
|$1,793
|$2,160
|$4,508
|$14,803
|Repairs
|$1,463
|$2,237
|$2,412
|$2,597
|$2,797
|$11,506
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,000
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$2,226
|Financing
|$2,001
|$1,608
|$1,191
|$745
|$270
|$5,815
|Depreciation
|$8,081
|$3,794
|$3,338
|$2,957
|$2,655
|$20,826
|Fuel
|$2,063
|$2,125
|$2,190
|$2,255
|$2,323
|$10,956
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,200
|$15,277
|$12,395
|$12,228
|$14,110
|$73,210
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 C-Class Coupe AMG C 63 S 2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,005
|$1,035
|$1,066
|$1,098
|$1,130
|$5,334
|Maintenance
|$1,702
|$3,077
|$1,351
|$1,628
|$3,398
|$11,156
|Repairs
|$1,102
|$1,686
|$1,818
|$1,957
|$2,108
|$8,672
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,507
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,678
|Financing
|$1,508
|$1,212
|$898
|$562
|$204
|$4,383
|Depreciation
|$6,090
|$2,859
|$2,516
|$2,229
|$2,001
|$15,695
|Fuel
|$1,555
|$1,602
|$1,650
|$1,699
|$1,750
|$8,257
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,470
|$11,513
|$9,341
|$9,215
|$10,634
|$55,173
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 C-Class Coupe C 300 4MATIC 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$985
|$1,015
|$1,046
|$1,077
|$1,109
|$5,232
|Maintenance
|$1,670
|$3,018
|$1,325
|$1,596
|$3,332
|$10,942
|Repairs
|$1,081
|$1,653
|$1,783
|$1,920
|$2,068
|$8,505
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,478
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,645
|Financing
|$1,479
|$1,188
|$880
|$551
|$200
|$4,298
|Depreciation
|$5,973
|$2,804
|$2,467
|$2,186
|$1,962
|$15,393
|Fuel
|$1,525
|$1,571
|$1,619
|$1,667
|$1,717
|$8,098
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,191
|$11,291
|$9,162
|$9,038
|$10,430
|$54,112
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 C-Class Coupe C 300 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,198
|$1,234
|$1,271
|$1,309
|$1,348
|$6,360
|Maintenance
|$2,030
|$3,669
|$1,611
|$1,941
|$4,051
|$13,301
|Repairs
|$1,314
|$2,010
|$2,168
|$2,334
|$2,513
|$10,339
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,797
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,000
|Financing
|$1,798
|$1,445
|$1,070
|$670
|$243
|$5,225
|Depreciation
|$7,261
|$3,409
|$3,000
|$2,657
|$2,386
|$18,713
|Fuel
|$1,854
|$1,910
|$1,968
|$2,026
|$2,087
|$9,844
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,252
|$13,727
|$11,138
|$10,988
|$12,679
|$65,783
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 C-Class AMG C 63 S AMG C 63 S 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$985
|$1,015
|$1,046
|$1,077
|$1,109
|$5,232
|Maintenance
|$1,670
|$3,018
|$1,325
|$1,596
|$3,332
|$10,942
|Repairs
|$1,081
|$1,653
|$1,783
|$1,920
|$2,068
|$8,505
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,478
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,645
|Financing
|$1,479
|$1,188
|$880
|$551
|$200
|$4,298
|Depreciation
|$5,973
|$2,804
|$2,467
|$2,186
|$1,962
|$15,393
|Fuel
|$1,525
|$1,571
|$1,619
|$1,667
|$1,717
|$8,098
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,191
|$11,291
|$9,162
|$9,038
|$10,430
|$54,112
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 C-Class AMG C 63 S AMG C 63 S 2dr Convertible (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,024
|$1,055
|$1,087
|$1,119
|$1,152
|$5,437
|Maintenance
|$1,735
|$3,137
|$1,377
|$1,659
|$3,463
|$11,371
|Repairs
|$1,124
|$1,718
|$1,853
|$1,995
|$2,149
|$8,838
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,536
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,710
|Financing
|$1,537
|$1,235
|$915
|$572
|$208
|$4,467
|Depreciation
|$6,207
|$2,914
|$2,564
|$2,272
|$2,039
|$15,996
|Fuel
|$1,585
|$1,632
|$1,682
|$1,732
|$1,784
|$8,415
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,748
|$11,734
|$9,521
|$9,393
|$10,839
|$56,234
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 C-Class Convertible C 300 4MATIC 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,256
|$1,294
|$1,333
|$1,373
|$1,413
|$6,668
|Maintenance
|$2,128
|$3,847
|$1,689
|$2,035
|$4,247
|$13,945
|Repairs
|$1,378
|$2,107
|$2,272
|$2,447
|$2,635
|$10,839
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,884
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$2,097
|Financing
|$1,885
|$1,515
|$1,122
|$702
|$255
|$5,478
|Depreciation
|$7,613
|$3,574
|$3,145
|$2,786
|$2,501
|$19,618
|Fuel
|$1,944
|$2,002
|$2,063
|$2,124
|$2,188
|$10,321
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,087
|$14,391
|$11,677
|$11,519
|$13,293
|$68,966
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 C-Class Convertible AMG C 43 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,198
|$1,234
|$1,271
|$1,309
|$1,348
|$6,360
|Maintenance
|$2,030
|$3,669
|$1,611
|$1,941
|$4,051
|$13,301
|Repairs
|$1,314
|$2,010
|$2,168
|$2,334
|$2,513
|$10,339
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,797
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,000
|Financing
|$1,798
|$1,445
|$1,070
|$670
|$243
|$5,225
|Depreciation
|$7,261
|$3,409
|$3,000
|$2,657
|$2,386
|$18,713
|Fuel
|$1,854
|$1,910
|$1,968
|$2,026
|$2,087
|$9,844
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,252
|$13,727
|$11,138
|$10,988
|$12,679
|$65,783
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 C-Class Convertible C 300 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,082
|$1,114
|$1,148
|$1,183
|$1,217
|$5,744
|Maintenance
|$1,833
|$3,314
|$1,455
|$1,753
|$3,659
|$12,014
|Repairs
|$1,187
|$1,816
|$1,958
|$2,108
|$2,270
|$9,339
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,623
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,807
|Financing
|$1,624
|$1,305
|$967
|$605
|$220
|$4,720
|Depreciation
|$6,559
|$3,079
|$2,709
|$2,400
|$2,155
|$16,902
|Fuel
|$1,674
|$1,725
|$1,777
|$1,830
|$1,885
|$8,892
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,583
|$12,398
|$10,060
|$9,924
|$11,452
|$59,417
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 C-Class Sedan C 300 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$966
|$995
|$1,025
|$1,056
|$1,087
|$5,129
|Maintenance
|$1,637
|$2,959
|$1,299
|$1,565
|$3,267
|$10,727
|Repairs
|$1,060
|$1,621
|$1,748
|$1,882
|$2,027
|$8,338
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,449
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,613
|Financing
|$1,450
|$1,165
|$863
|$540
|$196
|$4,214
|Depreciation
|$5,856
|$2,749
|$2,419
|$2,143
|$1,924
|$15,091
|Fuel
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,587
|$1,634
|$1,683
|$7,939
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,913
|$11,070
|$8,982
|$8,861
|$10,225
|$53,051
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 C-Class Sedan C 300 Sport 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,401
|$1,443
|$1,486
|$1,531
|$1,576
|$7,437
|Maintenance
|$2,374
|$4,291
|$1,884
|$2,269
|$4,737
|$15,554
|Repairs
|$1,537
|$2,350
|$2,535
|$2,729
|$2,939
|$12,090
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,101
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$2,339
|Financing
|$2,103
|$1,689
|$1,251
|$783
|$284
|$6,110
|Depreciation
|$8,491
|$3,986
|$3,508
|$3,107
|$2,790
|$21,882
|Fuel
|$2,168
|$2,233
|$2,301
|$2,369
|$2,440
|$11,512
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,174
|$16,052
|$13,024
|$12,848
|$14,826
|$76,924
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 C-Class Sedan C 300 Luxury 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$966
|$995
|$1,025
|$1,056
|$1,087
|$5,129
|Maintenance
|$1,637
|$2,959
|$1,299
|$1,565
|$3,267
|$10,727
|Repairs
|$1,060
|$1,621
|$1,748
|$1,882
|$2,027
|$8,338
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,449
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,613
|Financing
|$1,450
|$1,165
|$863
|$540
|$196
|$4,214
|Depreciation
|$5,856
|$2,749
|$2,419
|$2,143
|$1,924
|$15,091
|Fuel
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,587
|$1,634
|$1,683
|$7,939
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,913
|$11,070
|$8,982
|$8,861
|$10,225
|$53,051
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 C-Class Sedan C 300 Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,092
|$1,124
|$1,158
|$1,193
|$1,228
|$5,796
|Maintenance
|$1,850
|$3,344
|$1,468
|$1,768
|$3,692
|$12,122
|Repairs
|$1,198
|$1,832
|$1,975
|$2,127
|$2,291
|$9,422
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,637
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,823
|Financing
|$1,638
|$1,316
|$975
|$610
|$221
|$4,762
|Depreciation
|$6,617
|$3,106
|$2,733
|$2,422
|$2,174
|$17,053
|Fuel
|$1,689
|$1,740
|$1,793
|$1,846
|$1,902
|$8,971
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,722
|$12,509
|$10,150
|$10,013
|$11,554
|$59,948
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 C-Class Sedan C 300 Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,198
|$1,234
|$1,271
|$1,309
|$1,348
|$6,360
|Maintenance
|$2,030
|$3,669
|$1,611
|$1,941
|$4,051
|$13,301
|Repairs
|$1,314
|$2,010
|$2,168
|$2,334
|$2,513
|$10,339
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,797
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,000
|Financing
|$1,798
|$1,445
|$1,070
|$670
|$243
|$5,225
|Depreciation
|$7,261
|$3,409
|$3,000
|$2,657
|$2,386
|$18,713
|Fuel
|$1,854
|$1,910
|$1,968
|$2,026
|$2,087
|$9,844
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,252
|$13,727
|$11,138
|$10,988
|$12,679
|$65,783
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 C-Class Sedan C 300 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,275
|$1,313
|$1,353
|$1,394
|$1,435
|$6,770
|Maintenance
|$2,161
|$3,906
|$1,715
|$2,066
|$4,312
|$14,160
|Repairs
|$1,399
|$2,140
|$2,307
|$2,484
|$2,676
|$11,006
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,913
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$2,129
|Financing
|$1,914
|$1,538
|$1,139
|$713
|$259
|$5,562
|Depreciation
|$7,730
|$3,629
|$3,193
|$2,829
|$2,540
|$19,920
|Fuel
|$1,973
|$2,033
|$2,095
|$2,157
|$2,222
|$10,479
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,365
|$14,612
|$11,856
|$11,697
|$13,497
|$70,027
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 C-Class Hybrid C 350e Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,198
|$1,234
|$1,271
|$1,309
|$1,348
|$6,360
|Maintenance
|$2,030
|$3,669
|$1,611
|$1,941
|$4,051
|$13,301
|Repairs
|$1,314
|$2,010
|$2,168
|$2,334
|$2,513
|$10,339
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,797
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,000
|Financing
|$1,798
|$1,445
|$1,070
|$670
|$243
|$5,225
|Depreciation
|$7,261
|$3,409
|$3,000
|$2,657
|$2,386
|$18,713
|Fuel
|$1,854
|$1,910
|$1,968
|$2,026
|$2,087
|$9,844
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,252
|$13,727
|$11,138
|$10,988
|$12,679
|$65,783
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 C-Class Hybrid C 350e 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,352
|$1,393
|$1,435
|$1,478
|$1,522
|$7,181
|Maintenance
|$2,292
|$4,143
|$1,819
|$2,191
|$4,574
|$15,018
|Repairs
|$1,484
|$2,269
|$2,447
|$2,635
|$2,838
|$11,673
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,029
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$2,258
|Financing
|$2,030
|$1,631
|$1,208
|$756
|$274
|$5,900
|Depreciation
|$8,198
|$3,849
|$3,387
|$3,000
|$2,694
|$21,127
|Fuel
|$2,093
|$2,156
|$2,222
|$2,288
|$2,356
|$11,115
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,478
|$15,498
|$12,575
|$12,405
|$14,315
|$74,271
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 C-Class AMG C 43 AMG C 43 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,323
|$1,363
|$1,404
|$1,447
|$1,489
|$7,027
|Maintenance
|$2,243
|$4,054
|$1,780
|$2,144
|$4,476
|$14,696
|Repairs
|$1,452
|$2,221
|$2,395
|$2,578
|$2,777
|$11,423
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,985
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,210
|Financing
|$1,987
|$1,596
|$1,182
|$740
|$269
|$5,773
|Depreciation
|$8,023
|$3,766
|$3,314
|$2,936
|$2,636
|$20,675
|Fuel
|$2,048
|$2,110
|$2,174
|$2,239
|$2,306
|$10,876
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,061
|$15,166
|$12,305
|$12,140
|$14,008
|$72,680
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 C-Class AMG C 63 AMG C 63 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,150
|$1,184
|$1,220
|$1,257
|$1,294
|$6,104
|Maintenance
|$1,948
|$3,521
|$1,546
|$1,862
|$3,888
|$12,765
|Repairs
|$1,261
|$1,929
|$2,080
|$2,240
|$2,412
|$9,922
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,724
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$1,919
|Financing
|$1,726
|$1,386
|$1,027
|$643
|$233
|$5,015
|Depreciation
|$6,969
|$3,271
|$2,879
|$2,550
|$2,290
|$17,958
|Fuel
|$1,779
|$1,833
|$1,889
|$1,944
|$2,003
|$9,447
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,556
|$13,173
|$10,689
|$10,545
|$12,168
|$63,131
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 C-Class AMG C 63 AMG C 63 2dr Convertible (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,188
|$1,224
|$1,261
|$1,299
|$1,337
|$6,309
|Maintenance
|$2,014
|$3,640
|$1,598
|$1,925
|$4,018
|$13,194
|Repairs
|$1,304
|$1,994
|$2,150
|$2,315
|$2,493
|$10,256
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,782
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$1,984
|Financing
|$1,784
|$1,433
|$1,061
|$664
|$241
|$5,183
|Depreciation
|$7,203
|$3,381
|$2,975
|$2,636
|$2,367
|$18,562
|Fuel
|$1,839
|$1,894
|$1,952
|$2,010
|$2,070
|$9,765
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,113
|$13,616
|$11,048
|$10,899
|$12,577
|$65,253
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 C-Class
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class in Virginia is:not available
