Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Sedan Consumer Reviews

Great car, with one fatal flaw Tim W , 09/17/2015 C300 Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) 34 of 35 people found this review helpful I really like just about everything about the car. I have the 4-cylinder Sport model, and despite having a seemingly modest 241 HP, that figure may be a conservative estimate by MB, and with all 273 lb/ft of torque available from 1,500 RPM on up, this car accelerates very well. Shifting can be a little rough at times, although it has seemed to be improving somewhat over time. The driving mode selector lets you get even a bit more response if you want it, but the standard "comfort" setting is more than adequate for everyday driving. The interior is considered best-in-class, and possibly among the best period, for good reason. Being a larger driver, I'm always concerned about interior room when looking at cars considered to be in the compact class, but that's not really an issue with the C300. There's plenty of headroom for taller drivers if you forego the optional sunroof. The power driver's seat will adjust as far back as you want it to go, and I really like the flat-bottomed steering wheel that comes with the Sport package. The car looks really sharp inside and out. I have the 19" AMG wheels, upgraded lighting package, and rear spoiler. Combined with the aforementioned premium interior, it looks like a much more expensive car than it is. The one problem I have with the vehicle - and it's a serious one - is that most examples of this car, including mine, have a terrible wind noise issue that is bad to start, and only gets worse over time. The sound with the window completely shut is basically the same as having your window cracked open half-an-inch in other cars, and at this point in mine is about equally loud. It has gotten to the point where it is so loud that it will overcome the sound system at moderate volumes on the freeway, forcing me to set the volume louder than I would otherwise be comfortable with. If MB acknowledged the problem and at least claimed they were working on a fix, it would make me feel better about it and possibly just consider it a maintenance item, but at least to this point, they have not, instead claiming it is just a characteristic of the vehicle. For that reason, I wouldn't recommend buying this car unless/until MB provides a fix. It's shame, because it's a great car otherwise. I haven't had it long enough yet to comment on reliability, maintenance, or resale value. Update - 07/16 - I brought my vehicle in for its first regularly scheduled maintenance and mentioned the wind noise issue. Without any further trouble or negotiation, my dealer acknowledged the issue and upgraded my front windows to the dual-pane version that does not exhibit the wind noise issue. It took a week in the shop, but the issue is fixed. So I'm a happy camper in that regard. If you have a C300 with the wind noise issue, definitely push it with your dealer. By this point, they've probably seen enough cases of it to accept your claim without much issue, but if they do push back, there are plenty of other examples you can use to support your case. My observed MPG is based on using "Sport" mode almost all of the time, and driving with a lead foot. The car is very quick, and it's hard to resist accelerating when the opportunity presents itself. So I can see how you could easily average over 30, but I'm happy with upper-20s while driving relatively aggressively. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Contacted Mercedes USA for Help - They Dont Care ANTHONY , 04/05/2015 C300 Sport 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) 63 of 67 people found this review helpful 2015 C300 4MATIC leased end of Jan 2015. As of April 2015 my car has been in for service 6 times. Im having several electrical issues most of them are recorded on video. I have contacted Mercedes Benz asking for help in either getting me another C Class or a different model Mercedes. As per Mercedes Benz they will NOT change my vehicle at all. I ma to remain with this messed up car for three more years. Mercedes USA agrees that the vehicle has been in for service many times but have not found anything wrong with my car even after I am showing them videos of whats going on. DISGUSTING SERVICE!! THEY WILL TREAT YOU LIKE A KING UNTIL YOU HAVE ISSUES. I WILL BE TAKING THIS COMPLAINT FURTHER Report Abuse

Great performance BUT... conte , 12/21/2014 C 300 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) 48 of 51 people found this review helpful I purchased this vehicle as a commuter car. I drive about 30,000 miles per year and wanted an AWD vehicle that was German engineered. You cant beat the performance! However, when the car was being delivered I quickly figured out that the technology is meant for use in your driveway rather than while you are on the road. The tablet feature is not integrated with the steering wheel controls, the favorites menu for the radio is one long list inclusive of FM, AM and Sat presets, the phone lists can only be pulled by incoming or outgoing, there is no voice control for phone w/out the multimedia pckg. Worst of all, no icon showing if a door is open!!!! UPDATE: I drove this car for 2 years and over 52,000 miles. The handling of this vehicle is exceptional. I drove primarily on the Taconic State ParkwY which is a narrow, winding highway. I felt completely in control of this car. While owning this vehicle I had multiple recalls and a problem with the wheels "rubbing" when making tight turns. After 3 services it was resolved. At 48,000 miles I took the car in for a major service ($1200) as my warranty was expiring and the engine made strange noises at lights. Unfortunately while driving on a highway the car wouldn't accelerate. I pulled off, turned it off and on, took pictures of the error messages and took local roads to a dealership. I was out of town. The service level at MB dealerships is exceptional. They took the car in, gave me a loaner etc. They couldn't identify what caused the engine not to detect the acceleration pins(?) but did a hard reboot of the computer system with a note that if the problem recurred a case would need to be opened with MB. I need a safe reliable vehicle and traded it in the next week. I'm trying Infiniti. Having to trade it in 2 years after purchasing due to the lack of reliability and what I perceived to be an unsafe car made the cost of owning this vehicle astronomical. I do not recommend this vehicle. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Stunning But Big Problems B. Dirnsa , 03/27/2016 C 300 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) 52 of 56 people found this review helpful I've had my 2015 for a full year. This car is loaded, only a couple of options not purchased. I've really put this car through its long distance paces. Mountain driving, desert driving. Trips as long as 15 hours in a single day. The car is stunning inside and out. Seats are very comfortable. Never got a sore back, even on those super long trips. Handling is excellent, as is the fuel mileage. The haptic touch pad is a pain in the you know where. I just ignore it. Big problems with repairs, including a rear master seal leak on the transmission, a defective home link system (mirror assembly replaced), a plastic part breaking inside the front passenger door causing the door handle to come off, and several other problems. Fortunately all warranty. Consumer Reports rightly gives it a solid black circle, its lowest reliability rating. Has some crazy quirks with navigation software. For example, if I want turn by turn directions, the nav screen does not show the upcoming turn, but the second and third turns. That makes it confusing and useless. MB corporate knows about this and they agree that is how it functions. I've been waiting for a map update to fix this and other nav problems. Still waiting. July 2016 UPDATE: I have the base car, not the 4matic. OEM Pirelli run flats. Just over 18,000 miles on the car. Front tires have 70% tread left. The rear tires, for this rear wheel drive car, have have only about 8,000 miles left. I will have to replace the rear tires after about 25,000 miles. Cost out the door at Costco will be over $500 for the two tires. The tires are regularly rotated and properly inflated. The tires are wearing evenly. There is no misalignment issues. December 2016 UPDATE: The car is still a joy to drive. This year since my last update, I drove the car in one day over 500 miles from my home to high altitude in the Sierra Mountains and back. Superb gas mileage--34 mpg overall. Coming home (where I had the downhill, I got 37 mpg). Wonderfully comfortable seats. No back pain. The car remains stunning inside and out. Nothing in its class compares, especially the inside. The new Audi A-4 lags. Next year, BMW will release its redesigned 3 series. Time will tell. Downside: Ongoing mechanical problems, mostly small, but still . . . Yep, I had to replace two tires after 24,000. Almost $500 out the door, a little cheaper than I thought in my last update. In my original review I wrote about poor navigation software performance, which corporate confirmed. Although with my lease I got free navigation updates, there have been no updates in the two years I've had the car. The software problems persist. The climate controls are a bit anemic. There is a 10-20 second lag from the time I set the fan (heat or a/c) until the fan fully kicks in. The a/c in hot climates (I live in an area where this past summer there were several 100 degree days) is OK and kept me reasonably comfortable, but the a/c is not as powerful as Lexus or Infiniti (I've had both makes). I have one year left on the lease, then I will need to make a decision whether to turn in the keys or buy the car. The upside is the car's design and luxury, best in class by far, handling, comfort and gas mileage. The big downside is the mechanical problems. While the car is in warranty not a cost issue, but Benz repairs are very expensive once the car is out of warranty. This is huge. Then there are those awful run flat tires, which make for a less comfortable ride and very short tread life. Sadly, they are becoming common in luxury cars, although the new Audi A-4 has a compact spare. Right now, if I had to make a decision, I'd turn in the keys. If the car was as reliable as any of the several Lexus I've had, I'd get it and live with those awful run flats, but the continuing mechanical issues probably not. Fortunately, I have a year to make my final decision. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse