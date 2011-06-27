Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe Consumer Reviews

Kevin Johnson Jr. , 09/16/2018 C 250 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 7A)

Very much of a James Bondish feel when you get in the vehicle... Obviously not a muscle car or just souped with heavy Hp...If you want a sporty whip with a 007 coasting the scene appeal , this is the one...Just my honest opinion👍👍