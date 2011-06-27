Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe Consumer Reviews
The 007 treatment
Kevin Johnson Jr., 09/16/2018
C 250 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 7A)
Very much of a James Bondish feel when you get in the vehicle... Obviously not a muscle car or just souped with heavy Hp...If you want a sporty whip with a 007 coasting the scene appeal , this is the one...Just my honest opinion👍👍
Poor visibility, poor acceleration
Doctor Bob, 11/13/2016
C 250 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 7A)
The C-pillar (rear) is a big honker - which makes changing lanes and backing out of the driveway unsafe. No technology for showing cars in the blind spot. Acceleration is turbo-lagged. Ugh. Rear view camera lousy. Sound system great though.
