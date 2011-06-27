Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Sedan Consumer Reviews
C300 Sport - Best Car So Far
I've had a lot of cars. Loved BMW's but tired of the constant oil leaking, regulator repair, etc. Decided to try the C300, and glad I did. It's interesting to contrast it to the 3 series. It is definitely less involving, but also seems much more solid and stable. I am amazed at the traction and control. After rear-drive BMW's for so long the AWD of this car is stellar; I really can't break it loose much even on snow, though I do have Pirelli M&S tires on it so there's that. I was fortunate to get the 18" AMG wheel/tire package, which is great and highly recommended though a bit harsh. Electronics seem very solid and intuitive. Looks like working in the engine bay will be nearly impossible because of the cramped quarters. Last, I have to mention that I really like the size of this car. With everything else getting bigger it seems, the tidy dimensions of the C300 are just right for that ride/maneuverability compromise that's important to me. Update: I've owned the (certified) car for about 18 months now, and have had not a single issue arise. Expanding a bit on comparing it to a 3-series, this car does not like to be thrown around corners much - it grips almost too much, then lets go with quite a lot of understeer. So my take is that the limits are very high for normal driving and the balance is not optimized for tail-out fun, which makes perfect sense for most drivers. My only reservation about the car is that the transmission is reluctant to shift down at times, including when in Sport mode, but from what I've read that is a common issue these days. One last note: if like me you hate the auto engine shut-off system (eco), it is easily disabled by pulling the fuse in the trunk near the extra battery. My dealer would not tell me that (said it would be illegal to disable it) and Mercedes forum participants tend to be prissy about it. Another update: almost 2 years since I purchased this 2014 certified car and the end of the extended warranty is in sight... but I really don't worry about it like I thought I would. This car has been rock-solid and all I've needed to do was routine oil changes and filter replacements. Spark plug replacement is coming up next year, and that's a $500 insult, but the plugs are buried and I just don't feel like hassling with it. The engine seems stronger than when I bought it, and I've gotten 28 mpg on long trips with the cruise set to 77. The only concern I've had is that the steering wheel has failed to motor back down into its set position a couple of times lately when the car starts. One last comment: I've found that driving this car with gusto results in much improved shifting dynamics. I assume the computer learns how you drive and adjusts, and it seems that if you drive aggressively it will shift much more aggressively than if you drive sedately. This happens over time, of course - it's not an overnight thing. No regrets at all with this purchase. Another update: 3.5 years now and still absolutely no problems. No squeaks, very minor rattles, but still drives as good if not better than the day I bought it. Paint and exterior are like new. Electronics all work perfectly. Miles have gone down this year since I retired, and stand at under 70,000. I see these cars used for under $10,000; in my experience that may be one of the best bargains out there.
Great deal!
Couldn't determine what kind of car I wanted. Came across it on this site. Negotiated it to a steal and I can't stop driving it! Amazing on the road. Smooth and I get 500+miles per tank. I still drive my Infiniti SUV but I tell you, I've been thinking of selling it and moving to the Benz family full time.
Best used car so far
Was looking for a replacement for my wife’s Lexus. She drove an ES for 10 years and loved that car,one small problem though, the ES doesn’t come with AWD. Moving from the South to the East AWD was a must. Enter the C class Mercedes. I bought it used for a good price and my wife loves it (and whenever I can I’ll drive it too). The car is solid,quiet,and fast. The best hill hold of any car I have driven including the Lexus. The car is not as luxurious as the ES was but the performance outweighs the lack of wood (I have the sport model). I have a 2014 and haven’t had any mechanical issues and only one recall (airbag). I would definitely recommend this car to family and friends.
excellent
Use to have a Lincoln Navigator, and we loved it! Lost it to a drunk driver. Then bought an LT Tahoe, which we still have, and love, but missed luxury. When we found this, we also found an Audi A6 premium sport coupe. I drove that first, and it was a great car, but I drove the Mercedes next and it just felt more together and solid. So I decided to go with it. The wife loves it, and so do I. Very fun to drive, and the technology and looks are second to none. From the navigation, to the heated seats, alloy wheels, suspension, etc, this car is awesome. And, great on gas mileage! First Mercedes we have owned, but probably will not be the last.
The little engine that can!!
Great car! Provides an excellent ride, great build quality and that Mercedes Benz cachet! Owned a Lexus IS250 before the C250 and I can attest to the differences in build quality, features, ride, looks. Lexus can not complete with the 130 year history Mercedes has created. I feel like I am riding in a tank that handles well. Looked at BMW 3 series as well, but when touring the dealership hearing a customer cut up about the lack of reliability and the 3000 she would have to pay to repair her car took BMW off the list. Not just looking for a car that only drives great. I wanted something that will last me a long time and do it in style. " The best or nothing..." Nothing like a Benz!
