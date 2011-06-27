Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Sedan Consumer Reviews

ADW , 04/05/2017 C300 Sport 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A)

35 of 36 people found this review helpful

I've had a lot of cars. Loved BMW's but tired of the constant oil leaking, regulator repair, etc. Decided to try the C300, and glad I did. It's interesting to contrast it to the 3 series. It is definitely less involving, but also seems much more solid and stable. I am amazed at the traction and control. After rear-drive BMW's for so long the AWD of this car is stellar; I really can't break it loose much even on snow, though I do have Pirelli M&S tires on it so there's that. I was fortunate to get the 18" AMG wheel/tire package, which is great and highly recommended though a bit harsh. Electronics seem very solid and intuitive. Looks like working in the engine bay will be nearly impossible because of the cramped quarters. Last, I have to mention that I really like the size of this car. With everything else getting bigger it seems, the tidy dimensions of the C300 are just right for that ride/maneuverability compromise that's important to me. Update: I've owned the (certified) car for about 18 months now, and have had not a single issue arise. Expanding a bit on comparing it to a 3-series, this car does not like to be thrown around corners much - it grips almost too much, then lets go with quite a lot of understeer. So my take is that the limits are very high for normal driving and the balance is not optimized for tail-out fun, which makes perfect sense for most drivers. My only reservation about the car is that the transmission is reluctant to shift down at times, including when in Sport mode, but from what I've read that is a common issue these days. One last note: if like me you hate the auto engine shut-off system (eco), it is easily disabled by pulling the fuse in the trunk near the extra battery. My dealer would not tell me that (said it would be illegal to disable it) and Mercedes forum participants tend to be prissy about it. Another update: almost 2 years since I purchased this 2014 certified car and the end of the extended warranty is in sight... but I really don't worry about it like I thought I would. This car has been rock-solid and all I've needed to do was routine oil changes and filter replacements. Spark plug replacement is coming up next year, and that's a $500 insult, but the plugs are buried and I just don't feel like hassling with it. The engine seems stronger than when I bought it, and I've gotten 28 mpg on long trips with the cruise set to 77. The only concern I've had is that the steering wheel has failed to motor back down into its set position a couple of times lately when the car starts. One last comment: I've found that driving this car with gusto results in much improved shifting dynamics. I assume the computer learns how you drive and adjusts, and it seems that if you drive aggressively it will shift much more aggressively than if you drive sedately. This happens over time, of course - it's not an overnight thing. No regrets at all with this purchase. Another update: 3.5 years now and still absolutely no problems. No squeaks, very minor rattles, but still drives as good if not better than the day I bought it. Paint and exterior are like new. Electronics all work perfectly. Miles have gone down this year since I retired, and stand at under 70,000. I see these cars used for under $10,000; in my experience that may be one of the best bargains out there.