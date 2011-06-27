Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
C-Class Coupe
C250 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$47,607*
Total Cash Price
$14,831
C350 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$46,674*
Total Cash Price
$14,540
C350 4MATIC 2dr Coupe AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$57,876*
Total Cash Price
$18,030
C-Class Sedan
C250 Sport 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$46,674*
Total Cash Price
$14,540
C300 Sport 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$63,943*
Total Cash Price
$19,920
C300 Luxury 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$48,541*
Total Cash Price
$15,122
C250 Luxury 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$67,677*
Total Cash Price
$21,083
C350 Sport 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$52,742*
Total Cash Price
$16,430
C-Class C63 AMG
C63 AMG 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$65,810*
Total Cash Price
$20,501
C63 AMG 4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$64,410*
Total Cash Price
$20,065
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 C-Class Coupe C250 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$938
|$967
|$996
|$1,025
|$1,056
|$4,982
|Maintenance
|$1,967
|$1,092
|$3,319
|$756
|$4,523
|$11,657
|Repairs
|$1,706
|$1,823
|$1,966
|$2,118
|$2,280
|$9,892
|Taxes & Fees
|$820
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$987
|Financing
|$798
|$642
|$474
|$298
|$107
|$2,318
|Depreciation
|$3,559
|$1,532
|$1,348
|$1,194
|$1,073
|$8,707
|Fuel
|$1,707
|$1,758
|$1,812
|$1,866
|$1,922
|$9,065
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,495
|$7,856
|$9,956
|$7,298
|$11,002
|$47,607
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 C-Class Coupe C350 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$920
|$948
|$976
|$1,005
|$1,035
|$4,884
|Maintenance
|$1,928
|$1,071
|$3,254
|$741
|$4,434
|$11,428
|Repairs
|$1,673
|$1,787
|$1,927
|$2,076
|$2,235
|$9,698
|Taxes & Fees
|$804
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$968
|Financing
|$782
|$629
|$465
|$292
|$105
|$2,273
|Depreciation
|$3,489
|$1,502
|$1,322
|$1,171
|$1,052
|$8,536
|Fuel
|$1,674
|$1,724
|$1,776
|$1,829
|$1,884
|$8,887
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,270
|$7,702
|$9,761
|$7,155
|$10,786
|$46,674
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 C-Class Coupe C350 4MATIC 2dr Coupe AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,141
|$1,176
|$1,210
|$1,246
|$1,283
|$6,056
|Maintenance
|$2,391
|$1,328
|$4,035
|$919
|$5,498
|$14,171
|Repairs
|$2,075
|$2,216
|$2,389
|$2,574
|$2,771
|$12,026
|Taxes & Fees
|$997
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,200
|Financing
|$970
|$780
|$577
|$362
|$130
|$2,819
|Depreciation
|$4,326
|$1,862
|$1,639
|$1,452
|$1,304
|$10,585
|Fuel
|$2,076
|$2,138
|$2,202
|$2,268
|$2,336
|$11,020
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,975
|$9,550
|$12,104
|$8,872
|$13,375
|$57,876
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 C-Class Sedan C250 Sport 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$920
|$948
|$976
|$1,005
|$1,035
|$4,884
|Maintenance
|$1,928
|$1,071
|$3,254
|$741
|$4,434
|$11,428
|Repairs
|$1,673
|$1,787
|$1,927
|$2,076
|$2,235
|$9,698
|Taxes & Fees
|$804
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$968
|Financing
|$782
|$629
|$465
|$292
|$105
|$2,273
|Depreciation
|$3,489
|$1,502
|$1,322
|$1,171
|$1,052
|$8,536
|Fuel
|$1,674
|$1,724
|$1,776
|$1,829
|$1,884
|$8,887
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,270
|$7,702
|$9,761
|$7,155
|$10,786
|$46,674
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 C-Class Sedan C300 Sport 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,260
|$1,299
|$1,337
|$1,377
|$1,418
|$6,691
|Maintenance
|$2,641
|$1,467
|$4,458
|$1,015
|$6,075
|$15,656
|Repairs
|$2,292
|$2,448
|$2,640
|$2,844
|$3,062
|$13,286
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,101
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,326
|Financing
|$1,071
|$862
|$637
|$400
|$144
|$3,114
|Depreciation
|$4,780
|$2,058
|$1,811
|$1,604
|$1,441
|$11,694
|Fuel
|$2,293
|$2,362
|$2,433
|$2,506
|$2,581
|$12,175
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,440
|$10,552
|$13,373
|$9,802
|$14,777
|$63,943
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 C-Class Sedan C300 Luxury 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$957
|$986
|$1,015
|$1,045
|$1,076
|$5,079
|Maintenance
|$2,005
|$1,114
|$3,384
|$771
|$4,611
|$11,885
|Repairs
|$1,740
|$1,858
|$2,004
|$2,159
|$2,324
|$10,086
|Taxes & Fees
|$836
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,007
|Financing
|$813
|$654
|$484
|$304
|$109
|$2,364
|Depreciation
|$3,629
|$1,562
|$1,375
|$1,218
|$1,094
|$8,877
|Fuel
|$1,741
|$1,793
|$1,847
|$1,902
|$1,959
|$9,242
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,721
|$8,010
|$10,151
|$7,441
|$11,217
|$48,541
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 C-Class Sedan C250 Luxury 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,334
|$1,375
|$1,415
|$1,457
|$1,501
|$7,082
|Maintenance
|$2,796
|$1,553
|$4,718
|$1,074
|$6,429
|$16,571
|Repairs
|$2,426
|$2,591
|$2,794
|$3,010
|$3,241
|$14,062
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,166
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,404
|Financing
|$1,134
|$912
|$674
|$423
|$152
|$3,296
|Depreciation
|$5,059
|$2,178
|$1,917
|$1,698
|$1,525
|$12,377
|Fuel
|$2,427
|$2,500
|$2,575
|$2,652
|$2,732
|$12,886
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,342
|$11,168
|$14,153
|$10,375
|$15,640
|$67,677
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 C-Class Sedan C350 Sport 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,040
|$1,071
|$1,103
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$5,519
|Maintenance
|$2,179
|$1,210
|$3,677
|$837
|$5,010
|$12,914
|Repairs
|$1,890
|$2,019
|$2,178
|$2,346
|$2,526
|$10,959
|Taxes & Fees
|$909
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,094
|Financing
|$884
|$711
|$525
|$330
|$119
|$2,568
|Depreciation
|$3,943
|$1,697
|$1,494
|$1,323
|$1,189
|$9,646
|Fuel
|$1,892
|$1,948
|$2,007
|$2,067
|$2,129
|$10,042
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,735
|$8,703
|$11,030
|$8,085
|$12,188
|$52,742
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 C-Class C63 AMG C63 AMG 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,297
|$1,337
|$1,376
|$1,417
|$1,459
|$6,886
|Maintenance
|$2,718
|$1,510
|$4,588
|$1,045
|$6,252
|$16,113
|Repairs
|$2,359
|$2,520
|$2,717
|$2,927
|$3,151
|$13,674
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,134
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,365
|Financing
|$1,103
|$887
|$656
|$412
|$148
|$3,205
|Depreciation
|$4,919
|$2,118
|$1,864
|$1,651
|$1,483
|$12,036
|Fuel
|$2,360
|$2,431
|$2,504
|$2,579
|$2,656
|$12,531
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,891
|$10,860
|$13,763
|$10,089
|$15,208
|$65,810
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 C-Class C63 AMG C63 AMG 4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,270
|$1,308
|$1,347
|$1,387
|$1,428
|$6,740
|Maintenance
|$2,661
|$1,478
|$4,491
|$1,023
|$6,119
|$15,771
|Repairs
|$2,309
|$2,466
|$2,659
|$2,865
|$3,084
|$13,383
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,110
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,336
|Financing
|$1,079
|$868
|$642
|$403
|$145
|$3,137
|Depreciation
|$4,815
|$2,073
|$1,824
|$1,616
|$1,452
|$11,780
|Fuel
|$2,310
|$2,379
|$2,451
|$2,524
|$2,600
|$12,264
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,553
|$10,629
|$13,470
|$9,874
|$14,885
|$64,410
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2014 C-Class
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class in Virginia is:not available
