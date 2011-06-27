Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C63 AMG® Consumer Reviews
If you can't afford the Millennium Falcon
I always wanted to be a fighter pilot, but couldn't qualify thanks to defective eyesight. So I compensated and bought a C63 sedan. The raison d'etre of this car is the its bellowing, angry, demonic V8. Lay into it and the thrust is unreal; life-affirming if you're into that sort of thing. Much more low end torque than a non-turbo 911 (my former car,) an M3 (which I test drove,) or almost anything else south of $100k. An M3 is more lithe and a better track car, but for day to day driving, I think the C63 is near perfect if you enjoy a T-Rex under your hood. I picked the sedan over the coupe for practical and aesthetic reasons. Note you pay the inevitable mileage tax for the insane power
Mercedes C350 fully loaded
Great car , safe , comfortable , beautiful Love it , always drive Mercedes.
