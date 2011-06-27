  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz C-Class
  4. Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
  5. Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C63 AMG
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C63 AMG® Consumer Reviews

More about the 2012 C-Class
5(50%)4(50%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.5
2 reviews
Write a review
See all C-Classes for sale
List Price Estimate
$7,510 - $11,265
Used C-Class for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

If you can't afford the Millennium Falcon

wolvesq, 10/16/2012
9 of 10 people found this review helpful

I always wanted to be a fighter pilot, but couldn't qualify thanks to defective eyesight. So I compensated and bought a C63 sedan. The raison d'etre of this car is the its bellowing, angry, demonic V8. Lay into it and the thrust is unreal; life-affirming if you're into that sort of thing. Much more low end torque than a non-turbo 911 (my former car,) an M3 (which I test drove,) or almost anything else south of $100k. An M3 is more lithe and a better track car, but for day to day driving, I think the C63 is near perfect if you enjoy a T-Rex under your hood. I picked the sedan over the coupe for practical and aesthetic reasons. Note you pay the inevitable mileage tax for the insane power

Report Abuse

Mercedes C350 fully loaded

Carmela Roth, 04/19/2016
C63 AMG 4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl 7A)
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

Great car , safe , comfortable , beautiful Love it , always drive Mercedes.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all C-Classes for sale

Related Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C63 AMG® info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles