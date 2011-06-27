Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Hatchback Consumer Reviews

My Son's FIRST Car Ron , 03/09/2016 C320 Rwd 2dr Sport Coupe (3.2L 6cyl 6M) 11 of 13 people found this review helpful Handed down by a family member, it is solid and keeps going even after 175,000 miles. Engineering is excellent and has the whole family rethinking MB for their next car. It has to have high octane gas but the mileage is excellent for it's amount of power being 6 cylinders. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great Car with exceptional balance! MB lover , 07/02/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Bought it used at 13k miles in 2/2006 and it's 62K now in 6/2010. No problem whatsoever (but I don't race or abuse it though, always garaged), solid and well-built, it's powerful when needed (thanks to the Supercharger), fuel economical when driving conservatively (4 cylinder topped 36mpg in 2 hour trip on secondary hwy with A/C set to 1, backseat fits 2 adults almost 6 feet tall (my car pool). Panoramic roof fills the car with openness, trunk is so roomy and practical with both backseat folded down, styling is subjective (just the right balance- I love it!)

Best Car I've ever owned! Steve B , 09/01/2010 2 of 4 people found this review helpful I love this car, it is not the fastest car I have ever owned but is more than fast enough. It is not the best MPG car I have ever owned but gets far better mileage than any other car I know of with similar performance. It turns heads even though it is a 5 year old design, I love the Mars red color. I haven't had it long enough to really evaluate reliability, but have talked to several owners who have had now significant problems including one who's daughter has been driving one since she got her license and with 156k on it still loves the car. Mine is a one owner and has only 40k miles on it, it looks, drives, and smells like a brand new car. My Mileage has averaged about 20 city, 30 hwy.

My Outlet genesisthree , 12/23/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This is a high performing car. I feel I can and will take anyone on the highway. The passing power is splendid. I like the fact that i can choose Comfort or Sporting and the tranny responds to the way I drive.When I am in Comfort it is a more plesant ride withthe supension but cornering and speed is sacrafice. It is still fast with this in mind.It encourage others around you to (especially out dated Hondas) to attempt to compete. Most on the road will let you pass or won't cut you off because it's a Mercedes and they can tell it's fast. I have the black coupe which looks sweet. I get looks and the car washers love the car. I like the Panny roof and the sound systems is awesome. I love my car!