Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C32 AMG® Consumer Reviews

LOOOVE IT, AMG FOR LIFE!! Oleg Dyachuk , 03/29/2015 C32 AMG 4dr Sedan (3.2L 6cyl S/C 5A) 12 of 13 people found this review helpful Love this car, this is my 5th car and first Benz. Bought this car at 97k miles and now I have 110k. Yes I had engine oil leaks coming from the oil filter housing and valve cover and breather covers. I fixed all those myself and it wasn't too bad. I still have to replace the transmission oil pan gasket because of a leak. Had to replace both front outer tie rods but this car has never left me stranded, so much power. I seriously smile everytime I drive it with the foot down. Front doors had a bit of rust on the bottom because the car was from Minnesota but I am in the process of changing both doors right now.

a sleeper marty43 , 10/26/2004 2 of 2 people found this review helpful very fast at high speeds, accelerates up to 170 mph without being hesitant, is smooth and quiet in normal conditions, not as direct and explosive as M 3, pretty much usable as a family car, great brakes, feels a little bit detached from street surface, all in all the best compromise for a father of three, who still likes to go very very fast

C32 AMG 1 YR D. Baker , 12/11/2004 2 of 6 people found this review helpful Decent car: AMG did well on engine; suspension. My 1st automatic/"tiptronic transmission - hate it!! Too boring. Other: Tach way too small & should be in center for this car. Indicator light for speedo stays fixed - Dumb. Gear selection indicator - way too small - dumb. Self dimming rear view mirrors - can't judge cars behind - way too dangerous! & dumb. Elec windows either go all the up or down; have to take eyes off road to adjust - dumb. Car should CENTER BETTER on any road. I thought this would be a fun sedan; just too sedate (except speed) and boring in just about every category. Little character for the money. Plan to give up.

Great Car for the $$$ Joe , 06/06/2008 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Where else can you get a car that will smoke a prior gen M3, get 4 doors and take the family out to dinner? Great engine, lots of torque and easy to modify.