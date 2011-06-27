Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C32 AMG® Consumer Reviews
LOOOVE IT, AMG FOR LIFE!!
Love this car, this is my 5th car and first Benz. Bought this car at 97k miles and now I have 110k. Yes I had engine oil leaks coming from the oil filter housing and valve cover and breather covers. I fixed all those myself and it wasn't too bad. I still have to replace the transmission oil pan gasket because of a leak. Had to replace both front outer tie rods but this car has never left me stranded, so much power. I seriously smile everytime I drive it with the foot down. Front doors had a bit of rust on the bottom because the car was from Minnesota but I am in the process of changing both doors right now.
a sleeper
very fast at high speeds, accelerates up to 170 mph without being hesitant, is smooth and quiet in normal conditions, not as direct and explosive as M 3, pretty much usable as a family car, great brakes, feels a little bit detached from street surface, all in all the best compromise for a father of three, who still likes to go very very fast
C32 AMG 1 YR
Decent car: AMG did well on engine; suspension. My 1st automatic/"tiptronic transmission - hate it!! Too boring. Other: Tach way too small & should be in center for this car. Indicator light for speedo stays fixed - Dumb. Gear selection indicator - way too small - dumb. Self dimming rear view mirrors - can't judge cars behind - way too dangerous! & dumb. Elec windows either go all the up or down; have to take eyes off road to adjust - dumb. Car should CENTER BETTER on any road. I thought this would be a fun sedan; just too sedate (except speed) and boring in just about every category. Little character for the money. Plan to give up.
Great Car for the $$$
Where else can you get a car that will smoke a prior gen M3, get 4 doors and take the family out to dinner? Great engine, lots of torque and easy to modify.
Great entry point to AMG
This is the best small sedan from Europe. Easy car to drive fast. Comfortable ride despite performance. Nice size for the city.
Sponsored cars related to the C-Class
Related Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C32 AMG® info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner