Used 2002 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Consumer Reviews

Where's your C240 Manufactured?? Wheres your C240 fm? , 02/28/2004 50 of 50 people found this review helpful I see a distinct divide in the reviews for the C240 - and I can tell you why. The 2002 C240s were made in both Germany and in Brazil. I was alarmed one day when a friend showed me the plate in the car stating it was manufactued in Brazil. He was having a lot of problems with the vehicle. I couldn't understand why, because I have the same car and he bought his on my recommendation. I checked my car and it indeed was manufactured in Germany. If you are considering this car, make sure you buy one made in Germany, not Brazil!! Report Abuse

Still love it PFWEINTRAUB , 01/01/2010 17 of 17 people found this review helpful Bought on ebay and got a good deal. Was not pristine but overall good. I upgraded tires to Michelin Hydroedge, changed plugs at 100,000 miles and use Mobil One. Car is still tight, fast, solid, fun. Looks good and gets up to 27 mpg highway. Wish I could buy a new one but they do not export C body wagon to USA any more. Big shame! Much rather have a solid used Benz than a new something less. Take care of them and they take care of you. Report Abuse

Love this car pfweintraub , 08/17/2009 14 of 14 people found this review helpful I bought my C320 wagon on Ebay and it is one of the best cars I've ever owned (and I've had about 30). No problems ever, gas mileage never goes below 20 and even on short trips goes over 25-26mpg. I put Michelin hi end tires on and it corners on rails even on wet pavement. Use premium gas, use Mobil 1, change oil every 5k miles and it will run forever. It was not a cream puff when I got it either. Report Abuse

REPEATED COSTLY REPAIRS - NIGHTMARE WARRENFDS , 04/26/2010 14 of 14 people found this review helpful expensive repairs. seat electronics cost $4000. remote key did not work, omni bar changed $1000. Spark plug wires defective recommeded fix $1500. Defective Lower front control arms fix $750. These are not routine maintenance issues but defective manufacturing which I do not expect on a $40,000 german car. Pls do not buy Mercedese if they are not able to guarantee defective products in their vehicles. Report Abuse