Used 2002 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Consumer Reviews

More about the 2002 C-Class
4.4
324 reviews
Where's your C240 Manufactured??

Wheres your C240 fm?, 02/28/2004
50 of 50 people found this review helpful

I see a distinct divide in the reviews for the C240 - and I can tell you why. The 2002 C240s were made in both Germany and in Brazil. I was alarmed one day when a friend showed me the plate in the car stating it was manufactued in Brazil. He was having a lot of problems with the vehicle. I couldn't understand why, because I have the same car and he bought his on my recommendation. I checked my car and it indeed was manufactured in Germany. If you are considering this car, make sure you buy one made in Germany, not Brazil!!

Still love it

PFWEINTRAUB, 01/01/2010
17 of 17 people found this review helpful

Bought on ebay and got a good deal. Was not pristine but overall good. I upgraded tires to Michelin Hydroedge, changed plugs at 100,000 miles and use Mobil One. Car is still tight, fast, solid, fun. Looks good and gets up to 27 mpg highway. Wish I could buy a new one but they do not export C body wagon to USA any more. Big shame! Much rather have a solid used Benz than a new something less. Take care of them and they take care of you.

Love this car

pfweintraub, 08/17/2009
14 of 14 people found this review helpful

I bought my C320 wagon on Ebay and it is one of the best cars I've ever owned (and I've had about 30). No problems ever, gas mileage never goes below 20 and even on short trips goes over 25-26mpg. I put Michelin hi end tires on and it corners on rails even on wet pavement. Use premium gas, use Mobil 1, change oil every 5k miles and it will run forever. It was not a cream puff when I got it either.

REPEATED COSTLY REPAIRS - NIGHTMARE

WARRENFDS, 04/26/2010
14 of 14 people found this review helpful

expensive repairs. seat electronics cost $4000. remote key did not work, omni bar changed $1000. Spark plug wires defective recommeded fix $1500. Defective Lower front control arms fix $750. These are not routine maintenance issues but defective manufacturing which I do not expect on a $40,000 german car. Pls do not buy Mercedese if they are not able to guarantee defective products in their vehicles.

She's been great for us!

cch204, 02/16/2015
C320 4dr Sedan (3.2L 6cyl 5A)
12 of 12 people found this review helpful

Purchased car with 25,000. It's been a great car! Only true "Failings" have been the door arm rests, ($50 each) power seat brains (Both have electrical shorts, $500 each) and the rear sun shade. ($1,000 fix) Car get's between 25 & 30 mpg on the freeway. Just keep at a good speed. Car took us to Mexico (5 years) for a job and did great! Very safe and satisfying. HAS NEVER left us stranded. EVER. Normal servicing, about every six months for oil changes and add a quart of oil about every three months or so. She needed struts at 115k and changed the plugs and wires at 125k. She still purrs like a kitten!

