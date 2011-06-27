Used 1993 Mercedes-Benz 600-Class Sedan Consumer Reviews

gregsgift , 04/12/2009

2 of 2 people found this review helpful

A fantastic car that was designed to attract Rolls owners. Inspired by the earlier 600 Pullmans ( 1964-1972), this car is a incredible piece of German design and engineering. The V12 engine is one of a kind and the proud owner of the 600 will stand above and beyond the standard road fare. Be warned! You will need deep pockets to maintain this baby-no shortcuts,no skipping on maintenance and no "Jiffy Lube" oil changes! But cared for properly, you can have this car for many,many years!