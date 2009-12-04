Used 1993 Mercedes-Benz 600-Class
Edmunds’ Expert Review – Coming Soon
Stay tuned for the full Edmunds’ review of the 1993 Mercedes-Benz 600-Class. It’s in the works, so check back here for all the details and our expert analysis.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1993 Mercedes-Benz 600-Class.
Trending topics in reviews
- engine
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- appearance
- driving experience
- safety
- comfort
- lights
- handling & steering
- ride quality
- off-roading
- fuel efficiency
- maintenance & parts
- oil
- value
- climate control
Most helpful consumer reviews
It's comfortable, torquey, fast, & reliable. If you're in the market. Be sure it has a service history, & repair records. The repairs aren't terribly expensive, especially if you know how to do some of the simple work yourself. If you're considering the 500sl or the 600sl, do yourself a favor, and buy the 600SL. You won't regret it. Seems to be more reliable long term as well. Harry's garage on YouTube (who owns many cars) chose this as his reliable, daily driver in Europe. This car is fast. And outperforms most cars on the road today, even modern sports cars! It's safe. The design of this car started with safety. I highly recommend it.
A fantastic car that was designed to attract Rolls owners. Inspired by the earlier 600 Pullmans ( 1964-1972), this car is a incredible piece of German design and engineering. The V12 engine is one of a kind and the proud owner of the 600 will stand above and beyond the standard road fare. Be warned! You will need deep pockets to maintain this baby-no shortcuts,no skipping on maintenance and no "Jiffy Lube" oil changes! But cared for properly, you can have this car for many,many years!
The 600SL is certainly a modern-classic that not only exceeds in looks, but in performance too. The 6.0L V12 engine offers more than enough power, while the handling of the vehicle is superb. However, the greatest achievement of the 600SL is the ride quality. It is heavy enough to iron out most rough terrain. On the other hand, reliability is an issue, especially with the electrical components. The heat from the engine also does a number on certain plastic parts within the engine bay. The biggest challenges one will face with the 600SL is the wiring harnesses and insulation.
Here is what you should know: This is a 119,000 car new. When writing this review, that would be about $200,000 with inflation. That's a lot of money to just about anyone. The great thing about this car is that you can walk up to it expecting a car worth that amount of money. It's fast, it's smooth, it's comfortable, and it's safe. You pull up to a stop light and wonder if the engine is on or off because it is so smooth! As the light turns green, you test the engine with a little tap of the foot and off you go. The raw, naturally aspirated power takes you from 0-60 in what feels like no time at all. The suspension is smooth. The convertible top is ahead of its time. Mercedes Benz has always impressed me. Yes, you will spend some money if you bring this car into the dealer. It's a Mercedes Benz. If you know how to turn a wrench, and use air tools, you'll find this 600SL to be a pleasant surprise. I would expect approximately $400-1000 per year in maintenance & repairs. I can't think of a better bang for your buck on the market today (2017). I estimate that in 5 years time, these cars will fetch $20,000+ and in 10 years... somewhere in the $40,000s. It's timeless design, matched with a well designed v12 engine... low production numbers, etc... I'm excited to see the value of these automotibles rise in value.
Sponsored cars related to the 600-Class
Features & Specs
|600SL 2dr Convertible
N/A
|MPG
|12 city / 16 hwy
|Seats 0
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|389 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
0
FAQ
Is the Mercedes-Benz 600-Class a good car?
Is the Mercedes-Benz 600-Class reliable?
Is the 1993 Mercedes-Benz 600-Class a good car?
How much should I pay for a 1993 Mercedes-Benz 600-Class?
The least-expensive 1993 Mercedes-Benz 600-Class is the 1993 Mercedes-Benz 600-Class 600SL 2dr Convertible. Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $0.
Other versions include:
What are the different models of Mercedes-Benz 600-Class?
More about the 1993 Mercedes-Benz 600-Class
Used 1993 Mercedes-Benz 600-Class Overview
The Used 1993 Mercedes-Benz 600-Class is offered in the following submodels: 600-Class Sedan, 600-Class Coupe, 600-Class Convertible. Available styles include 600SEL 4dr Sedan, 600SL 2dr Convertible, and 600SEC 2dr Coupe.
What do people think of the 1993 Mercedes-Benz 600-Class?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 1993 Mercedes-Benz 600-Class and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 1993 600-Class 4.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 1993 600-Class.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 1993 Mercedes-Benz 600-Class and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 1993 600-Class featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 1993 Mercedes-Benz 600-Class?
Which 1993 Mercedes-Benz 600-Classes are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1993 Mercedes-Benz 600-Class for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 1993 Mercedes-Benz 600-Class.
Can't find a new 1993 Mercedes-Benz 600-Classs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Mercedes-Benz 600-Class for sale - 6 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $9,146.
Find a new Mercedes-Benz for sale - 6 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $12,720.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 1993 Mercedes-Benz 600-Class?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Mercedes-Benz lease specials
Related Used 1993 Mercedes-Benz 600-Class info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ram 1500 2011
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe XL 2016
- Used Mazda 3 2018
- Used Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet
- Used Cadillac Escalade 2014
- Used Ram 1500 2009
- Used Lexus GS 350 2018
- Used Cadillac CTS 2008
- Used Nissan Altima 2012
- Used Toyota Sienna 2011
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2020
- Nissan 370Z 2019
- 2019 GMC Yukon
- 2020 E-Class
- 2021 Ford Escape News
- 2019 CX-9
- 2019 XT4
- 2021 Jeep Cherokee News
- BMW 2 Series 2020
- 2020 BMW X4