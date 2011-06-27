Used 1990 Mercedes-Benz 560-Class Sedan Consumer Reviews
Almost Perfect
This is the 4th SEL I've owned, unfortunately the first three have had tragic deaths, 1 stolen, 1 totaled while parked and 1 caught fire after AC maintenance. I will always go back to these cars, amazing handling for the size, power to spare and has a classic style that will never look old. I've tried to replace this car with other new cars only to be disappointed. Out of the 4 I've spent a total of $20k to purchase and maintain but have driven over 300k miles with never a problem. Here I am 8 years later and still can't believe how amazing these cars are.
Classic Styling
Driving this car makes you feel like no one can touch you. The car has great power for the day and can handle pretty well too. The fact that mine is black over black just adds to its presence. For being so heavy, its massive 5.6 liter has enough torque to move this beast faster than you could think was possible. The interior is classic Mercedes; wood throughout, nice leather seats with all the electric options, and easy to understand buttons, make it a great place to sit. This being a 1990, it has a more advanced sound system than years prior, and it sounds quite good considering its now 24 years old. The biggest aspect of the car that lets it down, is of course the gas mileage.
Unique driving experience
When the 560SEL was built, it was the flagship of the Mercedes-Benz lineup. This was before Lexus. MB engineers were given a blank slate (literally) to create the 560SEL. All costs were passed to the buyers, who in 1990 were throwing down about $80k. But that was 1990. What's it like today? I'm a car nut and I love this car. It has character and it gives meaning to the word 'quality'. If you take care of this car as you're supposed to, it can last forever and actually be a good investment (really). If you're in the market for this car, the gas mileage should be no surprise. It's really bad.
It's still Golden
I've always been one of those people who could never justify paying gobs of money for a MB. My neighbor sold me a 1990Sel with 132000 for $4500 original owner. Sat for two years in her drive way. Best car I have ever owned. Ride, comfort, power, grace and fun.The ride is a myriad of exhilarations. It feels so safe behind the wheel. I'm looking to buy my wife a E420 for our 25 annniverary. Yes it's worth the money. It's that nice!
560SEC Driving Experience
Ride is somewhat harsh which is normal with this era of S class MB's Handling enhanced with the addition of AMG 18" Alloy wheels with low profile rubber Door glass doesnt seal correctly when closing doors with windows up unless you push on glass.
