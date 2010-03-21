Used 1990 Mercedes-Benz 560-Class for Sale Near Me

1 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
560-Class Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 1 out of 1 listings
  • 1990 Mercedes-Benz 560-Class 560SEL
    used

    1990 Mercedes-Benz 560-Class 560SEL

    119,097 miles

    $8,900

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Mercedes-Benz 560-Class searches:

Showing 1 - 1 out of 1 listings
  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz 560-Class
  4. Used 1990 Mercedes-Benz 560-Class

Consumer Reviews for the Mercedes-Benz 560-Class

Read recent reviews for the Mercedes-Benz 560-Class
Overall Consumer Rating
4.818 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 18 reviews
  • 5
    (83%)
  • 4
    (17%)
Almost Perfect
Rob,03/21/2010
This is the 4th SEL I've owned, unfortunately the first three have had tragic deaths, 1 stolen, 1 totaled while parked and 1 caught fire after AC maintenance. I will always go back to these cars, amazing handling for the size, power to spare and has a classic style that will never look old. I've tried to replace this car with other new cars only to be disappointed. Out of the 4 I've spent a total of $20k to purchase and maintain but have driven over 300k miles with never a problem. Here I am 8 years later and still can't believe how amazing these cars are.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Mercedes-Benz
560-Class
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to