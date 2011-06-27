1990 Mercedes-Benz 560-Class Review
Other years
$828 - $1,778
Edmunds' Expert Review
1990 Highlights
The 560-Class coupe and sedan receive no changes.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Rob,03/21/2010
This is the 4th SEL I've owned, unfortunately the first three have had tragic deaths, 1 stolen, 1 totaled while parked and 1 caught fire after AC maintenance. I will always go back to these cars, amazing handling for the size, power to spare and has a classic style that will never look old. I've tried to replace this car with other new cars only to be disappointed. Out of the 4 I've spent a total of $20k to purchase and maintain but have driven over 300k miles with never a problem. Here I am 8 years later and still can't believe how amazing these cars are.
automaniac9,03/04/2014
Driving this car makes you feel like no one can touch you. The car has great power for the day and can handle pretty well too. The fact that mine is black over black just adds to its presence. For being so heavy, its massive 5.6 liter has enough torque to move this beast faster than you could think was possible. The interior is classic Mercedes; wood throughout, nice leather seats with all the electric options, and easy to understand buttons, make it a great place to sit. This being a 1990, it has a more advanced sound system than years prior, and it sounds quite good considering its now 24 years old. The biggest aspect of the car that lets it down, is of course the gas mileage.
ILoveCars,09/15/2008
When the 560SEL was built, it was the flagship of the Mercedes-Benz lineup. This was before Lexus. MB engineers were given a blank slate (literally) to create the 560SEL. All costs were passed to the buyers, who in 1990 were throwing down about $80k. But that was 1990. What's it like today? I'm a car nut and I love this car. It has character and it gives meaning to the word 'quality'. If you take care of this car as you're supposed to, it can last forever and actually be a good investment (really). If you're in the market for this car, the gas mileage should be no surprise. It's really bad.
Long-termer,01/11/2005
We like strong vehicles, and the 560 SEC is probably the strongest we've ever owned. Heavy duty! Powerful, always reliable, and at 200,000 miles it still runs as smoothly as it did when new. Did I say powerful? I've probaly invested $4,000 in replacing things like a sunroof slide assembly, timing chain, valve guides -- - and have a car that is better than most on the road, at far less total cost. This car was built when Mercedes knew how to build cars that lasted forever.
Features & Specs
MPG
12 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
238 hp @ 4800 rpm
Related Used 1990 Mercedes-Benz 560-Class info
