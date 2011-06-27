  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz 300-Class
  4. Used 1993 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1993 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class Features & Specs

More about the 1993 300-Class
Overview
See 300-Class Inventory
See 300-Class Inventory
See 300-Class Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6Inline 6Inline 6
Combined MPG19no19
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/22 mpgno17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)314.5/407.0 mi.0/0 mi.314.5/425.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.19.0 gal.18.5 gal.
Combined MPG19no19
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque229 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm229 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm199 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine size3.2 l3.2 l2.8 l
Horsepower217 hp @ 5500 rpm217 hp @ 5500 rpm194 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle37.0 ft.37.0 ft.37.0 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 6Inline 6Inline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room36.9 in.37.4 in.36.9 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.41.7 in.41.7 in.
Front hip room53.0 in.53.0 in.53.0 in.
Front shoulder room55.9 in.55.9 in.55.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.9 in.36.8 in.36.9 in.
Rear hip Room55.4 in.55.3 in.55.4 in.
Rear leg room33.5 in.33.9 in.33.5 in.
Rear shoulder room55.7 in.55.6 in.55.7 in.
Measurements
Length187.2 in.188.2 in.187.2 in.
Curb weight3525 lbs.3750 lbs.3460 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.6 cu.ft.42.3 cu.ft.14.6 cu.ft.
Height56.3 in.59.8 in.56.3 in.
Wheel base110.2 in.110.2 in.110.2 in.
Width68.5 in.68.5 in.68.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Carrara Gray
  • Blackberry Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Garnet Red Metallic
  • Black
  • Sierra Brown Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Signal Red
  • Teal Blue Metallic
  • Desert Red
  • Ice Blue Metallic
  • Nautical Blue Metallic
  • Black Pearl Metallic
  • Seafoam Green Metallic
  • Smoke Silver Metallic
  • Pearl Gray Metallic
  • Spruce Green Metallic
  • Anthracite Gray Metallic
  • Cabernet Red Metallic
  • Light Ivory
  • Dark Blue
  • Canyon Brown Metallic
  • Seafoam Green Metallic
  • Cabernet Red Metallic
  • Anthracite Gray Metallic
  • Blackberry Metallic
  • Smoke Silver Metallic
  • Garnet Red Metallic
  • Spruce Green Metallic
  • Dark Blue
  • Black
  • Nautical Blue Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Canyon Brown Metallic
  • Teal Blue Metallic
  • Sierra Brown Metallic
  • Light Ivory
  • Signal Red
  • Carrara Gray
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Black Pearl Metallic
  • Desert Red
  • Ice Blue Metallic
  • Pearl Gray Metallic
  • Garnet Red Metallic
  • Blackberry Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Signal Red
  • Ice Blue Metallic
  • Canyon Brown Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Desert Red
  • Black Pearl Metallic
  • Cabernet Red Metallic
  • Spruce Green Metallic
  • Seafoam Green Metallic
  • Nautical Blue Metallic
  • Pearl Gray Metallic
  • Dark Blue
  • Carrara Gray
  • Sierra Brown Metallic
  • Light Ivory
  • Anthracite Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • Teal Blue Metallic
  • Smoke Silver Metallic
See 300-Class InventorySee 300-Class InventorySee 300-Class Inventory

Related Used 1993 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles