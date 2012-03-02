Used 1993 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class for Sale Near Me

  • 1993 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class 300SE
    used

    1993 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class 300SE

    108,538 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,000

    Details
  • 1992 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class 300CE
    used

    1992 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class 300CE

    207,509 miles
    Title issue, 9 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,997

    Details
  • 1991 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class 300CE
    used

    1991 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class 300CE

    96,437 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,990

    Details
  • 1991 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class 300SL
    used

    1991 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class 300SL

    87,821 miles
    No accidents, 7 Owners, Lease

    $8,867

    Details
  • 1990 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class 300SL
    used

    1990 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class 300SL

    130,050 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,900

    Details

Best Benz thus far
nickohio,02/03/2012
I've owned 3 Benzes, all bought with some miles on them. Our W124 300E 2.8 is the remaining Benz in our garage and though it has 189k on its clock, it is still the most solid car of anything I've driven or ridden in, new or old. Safety is #1 in my book, as it saved the life of our daughter who was hit in the rear by a car doing 50mph. The Benz was properly repaired. I will always own a Benz. Every year, I put money in it to keep it going, but it soldiers on with class and style and is a blast to drive. Absolutely, it is one of the best Benzes ever made and one of the easiest to maintain. Great mileage, as well, as it still gets 28-30mpg on the i-state at 70mph.
