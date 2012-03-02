Used 1993 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class for Sale Near Me
5 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 108,538 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,000
- 207,509 milesTitle issue, 9 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,997
- 96,437 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$11,990
- 87,821 milesNo accidents, 7 Owners, Lease
$8,867
- 130,050 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,900
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Mercedes-Benz 300-Class searches:
Showing 1 - 5 out of 5 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Mercedes-Benz 300-Class
Read recent reviews for the Mercedes-Benz 300-Class
Write a reviewSee all 40 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.640 Reviews
Report abuse
nickohio,02/03/2012
I've owned 3 Benzes, all bought with some miles on them. Our W124 300E 2.8 is the remaining Benz in our garage and though it has 189k on its clock, it is still the most solid car of anything I've driven or ridden in, new or old. Safety is #1 in my book, as it saved the life of our daughter who was hit in the rear by a car doing 50mph. The Benz was properly repaired. I will always own a Benz. Every year, I put money in it to keep it going, but it soldiers on with class and style and is a blast to drive. Absolutely, it is one of the best Benzes ever made and one of the easiest to maintain. Great mileage, as well, as it still gets 28-30mpg on the i-state at 70mph.