What a pleasure to drive. Easy to maintain. Affordable on a small budget. So comfortable, so peppy, good gas mileage, light yet solid door construction, supreme steering, turning and acceleration. Removable flooring for easy cleaning, ultra soft plush leather seats, first aid kit in rear window of every model car, affordable tires and so much more. Good single person or family car as

long as kids are younger. Not much leg room in back. I'm 6'3" tall and I swear I'm serious when I say I can stretch my left leg out completely as the driver. Owned Cadillac and Lincoln my entire life and will only buy Mercedes from here out. Their design, craftsmanship and quality are simply amazingly smart!