When a relative (the proverbial little old lady) gave us this car last year, it had 15,000 miles on it. Now it has 25,000 and is still in flawless condition. It is the perfect size for a small family sedan, but not big enough for long trips with more than 2 people. I would have thought the gas mileage would be a little better. 20 mpg is all she gets, and premium fuel is required. Edmunds tells me the trade-in value of this car is $3,500! If I could find 10 of these cars, with 25,000 miles or less, in cherry condition I would buy them all.

