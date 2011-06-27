Vehicle overview

The big news for the 2013 McLaren MP4-12C midengine sports car is its smattering of handy upgrades, such as more power and a novel interior sound level control for the twin-turbo V8. But let's be clear: The real achievement remains the car itself. McLaren's last street car, the F1 (1992-'98), was arguably the best sports car of its day, and the British carmaker's aims were no less lofty when the MP4-12C debuted last year. We can report from experience that McLaren's latest comes very close to this ideal.

When you're dropping between $200,000 and $300,000 on a new supercar, the only corner-cutting you want involves apexes on a track. McLaren gets it. The MP4-12C lays bare the company's acute case of engineering OCD. Yes, the 592-hp 2012 model was one of the quickest cars we'd ever tested, and the 2013 model's 616 horses and reprogrammed transmission should make it faster still -- but this car is about so much more than just speed. We were equally struck by its approachable handling, bang-on driving position, telepathic dual-clutch transmission and finely crafted interior. Supercars used to require sacrifices in the name of performance, but the MP4-12C is exceptionally good at pretty much everything.

And therein lies the rub, if there is one: In attempting to build the perfect sports car, McLaren may have overlooked that elusive concept of the soul. The MP4-12C's twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter V8 may be objectively faultless, but does it wail like the Ferrari 458 Italia's naturally aspirated V8? The exterior may ace the wind tunnel test, but does it quicken pulses like the brash Lamborghini Gallardo? Even the 2014 Porsche 911 GT3, at half the price, delivers inimitable rear-engine character and a scintillating flat-6 soundtrack. For better or worse, the MP4-12C's approach can seem a bit clinical in this crowd.

But it's easy to be a critic from the cheap seats. If you have the resources to acquire a car like this, the McLaren's cool, comprehensive mastery may be precisely what tips the scales in its favor. Any supercar worth its salt will wow you at track day, but few can turn around and give you a luxurious commute the next morning. If that's the standard by which sports cars are judged, the McLaren MP4-12C coupe makes a compelling case for being the best.