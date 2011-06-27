Used 2013 McLaren MP4-12C Base Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$239,400
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|18
|Total Seating
|2
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$239,400
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$239,400
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/22 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|Combined MPG
|18
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$239,400
|Torque
|443 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.8 l
|Horsepower
|616 hp @ 7500 rpm
|Valves
|32
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$239,400
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|brake drying
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|front head airbags
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|high pressure washers headlamps
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$239,400
|Stealth Pack
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$239,400
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|4 total speakers
|yes
|Meridian premium brand speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$239,400
|remote trunk release
|yes
|alloy and leather trim on dash
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|leather and alloy steering wheel
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|alloy and leather trim on center console
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|Transmission controls on steering wheel
|yes
|alloy and leather trim on doors
|yes
|trunk light
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$239,400
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|remote window operation
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$239,400
|Electric & Heated Seats
|yes
|Full Leather Interior
|yes
|Custom Zoned Interior
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Sill Panels
|yes
|Ashtray
|yes
|Semi-Aniline Leather Interior
|yes
|Color Coordinated Steering Wheel
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Interior Upgrade
|yes
|Alcantara & Leather Interior
|yes
|IRIS Upgrade w/Satellite Navigation & Meridian Surround Sound System
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Seatbacks
|yes
|Contrast Stitching on Dashboard
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$239,400
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$239,400
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|leather/cloth
|yes
|2 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$239,400
|Carbon Fiber Mirror Casings
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Engine Covers
|yes
|Stealth Badge Set
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Front Splitter
|yes
|Super-Lightweight Forged Wheels
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Turning Vanes
|yes
|Stealth Wheel Finish
|yes
|Front and Rear Parking Sensors
|yes
|Elite Paint
|yes
|Diamond Cut Wheel Finish
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Rear Diffuser
|yes
|Body Color Front Splitter
|yes
|Special Color Brake Calipers
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Engine Bay Panels
|yes
|Additional Wheels w/Winter Tires
|yes
|Additional Super-Lightweight Forged Wheels w/Corsa Tires
|yes
|Vehicle Lifter
|yes
|New Style Lightweight Forged Wheels
|yes
|Lightweight Forged Wheels
|yes
|Special Paint
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Wheel Arches
|yes
|Contrast Color Front Splitter
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$239,400
|Front track
|65.2 in.
|Length
|177.5 in.
|Curb weight
|2945 lbs.
|Height
|47.2 in.
|Wheel base
|105.1 in.
|Width
|75.1 in.
|Rear track
|62.3 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$239,400
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$239,400
|20 x 11.0 in. wheels
|yes
|305/30R20 99Y tires
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$239,400
|double wishbone rear suspension
|yes
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|double wishbone front suspension
|yes
