Used 2003 Mazda Truck Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 2003 Truck
4.2
15 reviews
List Price Estimate
$2,454 - $4,815
Used Truck for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Very Nice!

dmcamj, 06/21/2004
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This is the fourth Mazda PU I have owned, starting with a '89 model. I was originally interested in economy and utility of a small pick-up and Mazda's extended warranty(then, 50,000 miles) was the deciding feature for me. The first two('89 & '95) were driven over 80000 miles, the last one('99), over 100,000 with no problems. My '03 is very sporty and came with a 100,000 mile warranty, which I plan to use to the fullest. Economy ranges from 23 to 26 mpg.

My B2300 truck

Scott, 03/27/2008
0 of 1 people found this review helpful

I have enjoyed the little truck. Great for running around town, yard work, trash, etc. Gets 27 MPG with 5 speed.

Great Truck

mazdawg03, 08/14/2009
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

First the cons; small for those over 6', fuel economy is lacking for a small v6, DS should come standard with a limited slip and tow package, should have 6spd manual (mileage and towing would benefit), horrible Goodyear Wrangler GT/S's that come on it, a more Mazda/less Ford interior would be nice, seats are too firm for long trips(pad fixes this) . Now PROS; RELIABILITY, RELIABILITY, RELIABILITY, did I mention it's been reliable? Only issue in 78,xxx + was a sensor @ 5k that was replaced under warranty with no qualms. Paint still looks new, front brakes lasted for 50k, clutch is still great, engine still peppy (although more power would be great). Great deal considering cost vs other ops.

One great little truck

John, 07/10/2010
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This truck is packed full of features. I went for the 6 cyl and I am pleased I did. The 4 cyl was not as strong and I wanted to haul my enclosed trailer with it. Would I buy another? Yes!

BAD AC EXPERIANCE

J C, 09/30/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

(YEAR 2002 B2300) I'VE HAD IT FOR A MONTH AND I AM TOTALLY DISGUSTED WITH THE PERFORMANCE OF THE AC UNIT. IT THUMPS ON AND OFF ABOUT EVERY 06 SECONDS. IT JERKS THE ENGINE SO HARD IT FEELS LIKE I HIT A SMALL POTHOLE EVERY 50 FEET OR SO. NOT FUN AT ALL. I'VE BEEN (VERY HAPPILY) DRIVING MAZDA TRUCKS AND CARS FOR 16 YEARS (2 TRUCKS 2 CARS MADE BY MAZDA, NOT FORD). THIS WILL BE MY LAST MAZDA. FORD HAS RUINED THEM.

