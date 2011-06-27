  1. Home
Used 1990 Mazda RX-7 Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Kevin Santana, 05/14/2002
Very nice sports car for the price. Handles very well and fun to drive and can take alot of hard driving. I have had mine for 7 years and still love it.

rx7 review

sspilis, 07/13/2003
Very relailbe, fun to drive

Love my RX-7

allyrx7, 07/30/2002
I've had two now, and I've loved them both. The only serious repair concern involved losing compression in the engine. It's not a problem that will kill the car but it can be annoying the first time. What a ride. This car hugs the curves, loves the road, is fun to drive. Great on long trips, too. OK, so it doesn't have cup holders. So what. You need to keep both hands on the wheel to feel the excitement anyway. The oil-cooled engine is great in Southern climates (like mine) and when you regularly change the oil every 2500 - 300 miles, you have no worries.

Blast to drive

barwick, 08/18/2002
This car is so incredibly fun to drive, and for the money you spend, you can outhandle and outaccelerate 95% of the cars on the road.

Best Car Ever Made

Archea47, 10/14/2002
The rx7 is in my opinion the best car made to date, and the 1989 to 1991 models are the best. With a 80 inch 1.3L 13B 6-port rotary engine, the sound and high end can't get better. This is THE car to have if you plan to autocross, or if you just like to corner like that inner maniac. With a 50/50 weight distribution, this is one of the best handling cars ever. You mold into the interior, and get the feeling of being in a jet. This isn't just driving, just like the owners arent just owners. We're fanatics!

