Used 1990 Mazda RX-7 Hatchback Consumer Reviews

rx-7's Kevin Santana , 05/14/2002 0 of 2 people found this review helpful Very nice sports car for the price. Handles very well and fun to drive and can take alot of hard driving. I have had mine for 7 years and still love it.

rx7 review sspilis , 07/13/2003 0 of 1 people found this review helpful Very relailbe, fun to drive

Love my RX-7 allyrx7 , 07/30/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I've had two now, and I've loved them both. The only serious repair concern involved losing compression in the engine. It's not a problem that will kill the car but it can be annoying the first time. What a ride. This car hugs the curves, loves the road, is fun to drive. Great on long trips, too. OK, so it doesn't have cup holders. So what. You need to keep both hands on the wheel to feel the excitement anyway. The oil-cooled engine is great in Southern climates (like mine) and when you regularly change the oil every 2500 - 300 miles, you have no worries.

Blast to drive barwick , 08/18/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This car is so incredibly fun to drive, and for the money you spend, you can outhandle and outaccelerate 95% of the cars on the road.