Used 1992 Mazda Protege Sedan Consumer Reviews

1992 protege great little car gerouch , 07/05/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Bought this car 5 months ago for $800.00 and that was the best money ever spent. Car had 163,000 miles on it and I have put 10,000 more miles on it since then and probably saved over $1,000 in gas money so far, if not more. Had a gas guzzling Dodge Ram that got 14 mpg and this Protege gets 37 mpg. With gas price the way they are, this car will be around for ever if I can help it. Don't like auto seat belt but will cope with that. Report Abuse

Great First Car Julian , 02/04/2003 0 of 1 people found this review helpful I drive my protege real hard, keeping those RPM's up all the time and the thing just handles great. I bag on the car all the time and it doesn't get problems. Its a very reliable car, even more so if you don't beat it to hell like i do. This is a very good car for just getting around in or ur teenagers first car. I would recommend it to anyone. It could do with a lil more pwoer though, but its not hard to add a few mods like a custom intake and a turbocharger and my lil protege has bout 175 hp. Thats a terrific gain from the stock 105hp, with still great fuel mileage. i estimate my car to at least get 36 mpg. Report Abuse

Still going mp_nj , 04/29/2004 0 of 1 people found this review helpful As the original owner, this car has been very reliable for the past 12+ years. It stalled once around 60k miles, and ended up replacing the tie rods. Besides that, there hasnt been any other major problem. Earlier this year the car passed 170k miles, and I see no reason to replace it. Report Abuse

Nickle-and-Diming Me to Death ldpitman , 07/13/2004 0 of 1 people found this review helpful The PLASTIC radiator blew up three summers ago (2001); I have had nothing but problems since then--I've since replaced the radiator, head gasket (twice, I think) timing belt (expected...once... I've had to replace it twice in less than two years. No one can figure out why it keeps shredding/coming off.), water pump, thermostat, A/C switch and housing, compressor, etc. I CAN'T WAIT 'til I can afford to get another NEW car. I plan to never buy Mazda again, nor an older used car, even though this one was only 6.5 years old when I bought it, with 57K miles. It's now at only 107K miles. Report Abuse