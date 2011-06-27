Used 1994 Mazda Navajo SUV Consumer Reviews
Hard to find quality
I bought this vehicle used in 2002 as a graduation gift for my daughter but it is now my personal vehicle. It has 170,000 miles and will easily make 200,000. Just two criticisms of this extremely well-built SUV which should have continued to be made based upon its performance: The rear bumpers rust quickly and badly (I learned its true for for virtually all of them) and even for 1994 the fuel economy should have been better. On the other hand, it is extremely reliable, the body did not have the bad rusting problems of its Explorer counterpart,did, and its rarity makes it additionally fun to have and drive.
Better than 1994 Explorer
I went to a Ford dealer on 9-5-1993. And there I found a brand new 1994 Mazda Navajo LX 4WD. I thought it was odd until I looked at the 1994 Explorer that was next to it and realized that the looked identical. I came back on 9-12-1993 and it was still there, so ... I bought it. I still have it today.
Strong Light Truck Utility
The Mazda Navajo is a very strong and capable vehicle. The four wheel drive is excellent, and it's turning radius is even better. The LX leather package includes leather seats, and all other options. The interior is very comfortable, yet it means business. THe exterior has excellent trim effects and stock alloy wheels. I love the vehicle!
Great Truck
I own a Navajo and had it lifted 6 inches as well as performance parts put into it and it holds up great! Yeah it get all the normal truck problems; tire alignments and normal wear and tear. Over all it's my little big baby.
Navajo well built
Very pleased with Mazda Navajo, 206,000 miles very dependable, been across the nation,
