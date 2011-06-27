Used 1993 Mazda Navajo SUV Consumer Reviews

Gisele , 03/08/2002

This vehicle was wonderful. The only thing that ever went wrong with it was the starter, other than that it ran like a dream. Off-road it was amazing. The car would ride over rough terrain and you could hold a can of soda with out spilling it. I feel that the Navajo is the forgotten SUV. Not many people know what this vehicle is and that it even exists. It is pretty much a clone of the Ford Explorer and its parts are pretty much all manufactured by Ford.