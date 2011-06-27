  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda MX-5 Miata
  4. 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata
  5. Appraisal value

2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata 30th Anniversary 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,630$30,374$32,522
Clean$28,181$29,888$31,986
Average$27,285$28,917$30,913
Rough$26,388$27,945$29,839
Sell my 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda MX-5 Miata near you
Estimated values
2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,928$22,579$24,612
Clean$20,601$22,218$24,205
Average$19,945$21,496$23,393
Rough$19,290$20,774$22,581
Sell my 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda MX-5 Miata near you
Estimated values
2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,660$26,121$27,920
Clean$24,274$25,703$27,460
Average$23,502$24,868$26,538
Rough$22,730$24,032$25,617
Sell my 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda MX-5 Miata near you
Estimated values
2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,758$27,481$29,604
Clean$25,354$27,041$29,115
Average$24,547$26,162$28,138
Rough$23,741$25,284$27,162
Sell my 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda MX-5 Miata near you
Estimated values
2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,910$26,624$28,735
Clean$24,520$26,198$28,261
Average$23,740$25,347$27,313
Rough$22,960$24,495$26,365
Sell my 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda MX-5 Miata near you
Estimated values
2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,444$26,154$28,257
Clean$24,062$25,736$27,791
Average$23,296$24,899$26,859
Rough$22,530$24,063$25,926
Sell my 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda MX-5 Miata near you
Estimated values
2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata 30th Anniversary 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,234$29,977$32,123
Clean$27,792$29,498$31,593
Average$26,908$28,539$30,533
Rough$26,024$27,580$29,473
Sell my 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda MX-5 Miata near you
Estimated values
2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,030$23,685$25,722
Clean$21,685$23,306$25,298
Average$20,995$22,549$24,449
Rough$20,305$21,791$23,600
Sell my 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda MX-5 Miata near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $20,601 for one in "Clean" condition and about $22,218 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Mazda MX-5 Miata is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $20,601 for one in "Clean" condition and about $22,218 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $20,601 for one in "Clean" condition and about $22,218 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata ranges from $19,290 to $24,612, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.