Estimated values
2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata 30th Anniversary 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,630
|$30,374
|$32,522
|Clean
|$28,181
|$29,888
|$31,986
|Average
|$27,285
|$28,917
|$30,913
|Rough
|$26,388
|$27,945
|$29,839
Estimated values
2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,928
|$22,579
|$24,612
|Clean
|$20,601
|$22,218
|$24,205
|Average
|$19,945
|$21,496
|$23,393
|Rough
|$19,290
|$20,774
|$22,581
Estimated values
2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,660
|$26,121
|$27,920
|Clean
|$24,274
|$25,703
|$27,460
|Average
|$23,502
|$24,868
|$26,538
|Rough
|$22,730
|$24,032
|$25,617
Estimated values
2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,758
|$27,481
|$29,604
|Clean
|$25,354
|$27,041
|$29,115
|Average
|$24,547
|$26,162
|$28,138
|Rough
|$23,741
|$25,284
|$27,162
Estimated values
2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,910
|$26,624
|$28,735
|Clean
|$24,520
|$26,198
|$28,261
|Average
|$23,740
|$25,347
|$27,313
|Rough
|$22,960
|$24,495
|$26,365
Estimated values
2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,444
|$26,154
|$28,257
|Clean
|$24,062
|$25,736
|$27,791
|Average
|$23,296
|$24,899
|$26,859
|Rough
|$22,530
|$24,063
|$25,926
Estimated values
2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata 30th Anniversary 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,234
|$29,977
|$32,123
|Clean
|$27,792
|$29,498
|$31,593
|Average
|$26,908
|$28,539
|$30,533
|Rough
|$26,024
|$27,580
|$29,473
Estimated values
2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,030
|$23,685
|$25,722
|Clean
|$21,685
|$23,306
|$25,298
|Average
|$20,995
|$22,549
|$24,449
|Rough
|$20,305
|$21,791
|$23,600