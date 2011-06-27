Used 2016 Mazda MX-5 Miata Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
MX-5 Miata Convertible
Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$34,911*
Total Cash Price
$19,827
Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$35,609*
Total Cash Price
$20,224
Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$47,828*
Total Cash Price
$27,163
Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$49,225*
Total Cash Price
$27,956
Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$48,177*
Total Cash Price
$27,361
Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$36,307*
Total Cash Price
$20,620
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 MX-5 Miata Convertible Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$766
|$789
|$813
|$837
|$862
|$4,067
|Maintenance
|$1,875
|$1,232
|$1,333
|$358
|$2,474
|$7,272
|Repairs
|$346
|$400
|$469
|$548
|$642
|$2,405
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,078
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,242
|Financing
|$1,066
|$858
|$635
|$397
|$143
|$3,099
|Depreciation
|$3,971
|$1,596
|$1,418
|$1,274
|$1,161
|$9,420
|Fuel
|$1,395
|$1,437
|$1,480
|$1,524
|$1,570
|$7,406
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,497
|$6,353
|$6,189
|$4,979
|$6,893
|$34,911
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 MX-5 Miata Convertible Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$781
|$805
|$829
|$854
|$879
|$4,148
|Maintenance
|$1,913
|$1,257
|$1,360
|$365
|$2,523
|$7,417
|Repairs
|$353
|$408
|$478
|$559
|$655
|$2,453
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,100
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,267
|Financing
|$1,087
|$875
|$648
|$405
|$146
|$3,161
|Depreciation
|$4,050
|$1,628
|$1,446
|$1,299
|$1,184
|$9,608
|Fuel
|$1,423
|$1,466
|$1,510
|$1,554
|$1,601
|$7,554
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,707
|$6,480
|$6,313
|$5,079
|$7,031
|$35,609
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 MX-5 Miata Convertible Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,049
|$1,081
|$1,114
|$1,147
|$1,181
|$5,572
|Maintenance
|$2,569
|$1,688
|$1,826
|$490
|$3,389
|$9,963
|Repairs
|$474
|$548
|$643
|$751
|$880
|$3,295
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,477
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,702
|Financing
|$1,460
|$1,175
|$870
|$544
|$196
|$4,246
|Depreciation
|$5,440
|$2,187
|$1,943
|$1,745
|$1,591
|$12,905
|Fuel
|$1,911
|$1,969
|$2,028
|$2,088
|$2,151
|$10,146
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,381
|$8,704
|$8,479
|$6,821
|$9,443
|$47,828
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 MX-5 Miata Convertible Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,080
|$1,112
|$1,146
|$1,180
|$1,215
|$5,734
|Maintenance
|$2,644
|$1,737
|$1,880
|$505
|$3,488
|$10,254
|Repairs
|$488
|$564
|$661
|$773
|$905
|$3,391
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,520
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,751
|Financing
|$1,503
|$1,210
|$895
|$560
|$202
|$4,370
|Depreciation
|$5,599
|$2,250
|$1,999
|$1,796
|$1,637
|$13,282
|Fuel
|$1,967
|$2,026
|$2,087
|$2,149
|$2,214
|$10,442
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,801
|$8,958
|$8,726
|$7,020
|$9,719
|$49,225
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 MX-5 Miata Convertible Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,057
|$1,089
|$1,122
|$1,155
|$1,190
|$5,612
|Maintenance
|$2,588
|$1,700
|$1,840
|$494
|$3,414
|$10,035
|Repairs
|$477
|$552
|$647
|$756
|$886
|$3,319
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,488
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,714
|Financing
|$1,471
|$1,184
|$876
|$548
|$197
|$4,277
|Depreciation
|$5,480
|$2,202
|$1,957
|$1,758
|$1,602
|$13,000
|Fuel
|$1,925
|$1,983
|$2,042
|$2,103
|$2,167
|$10,220
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,486
|$8,767
|$8,541
|$6,871
|$9,512
|$48,177
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 MX-5 Miata Convertible Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$797
|$821
|$846
|$870
|$896
|$4,230
|Maintenance
|$1,950
|$1,281
|$1,386
|$372
|$2,573
|$7,563
|Repairs
|$360
|$416
|$488
|$570
|$668
|$2,501
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,121
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,292
|Financing
|$1,109
|$892
|$660
|$413
|$149
|$3,223
|Depreciation
|$4,130
|$1,660
|$1,475
|$1,325
|$1,207
|$9,797
|Fuel
|$1,451
|$1,494
|$1,539
|$1,585
|$1,633
|$7,702
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,917
|$6,607
|$6,437
|$5,178
|$7,169
|$36,307
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Mazda MX-5 Miata in Virginia is:not available
