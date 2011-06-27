Used 2014 Mazda MX-5 Miata Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
MX-5 Miata Convertible
Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$34,467*
Total Cash Price
$17,130
Grand Touring 2dr Convertible w/Power Hard Top (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$33,791*
Total Cash Price
$16,794
Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$46,294*
Total Cash Price
$23,008
Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$47,645*
Total Cash Price
$23,680
Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$46,632*
Total Cash Price
$23,176
Grand Touring 2dr Convertible w/Power Hard Top (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$35,143*
Total Cash Price
$17,466
Club 2dr Convertible w/Power Hard Top (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$48,997*
Total Cash Price
$24,351
Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$33,791*
Total Cash Price
$16,794
Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$38,184*
Total Cash Price
$18,977
Club 2dr Convertible w/Power Hard Top (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$41,901*
Total Cash Price
$20,825
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 MX-5 Miata Convertible Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$738
|$761
|$783
|$807
|$831
|$3,921
|Maintenance
|$666
|$351
|$2,051
|$425
|$1,607
|$5,100
|Repairs
|$402
|$467
|$546
|$640
|$747
|$2,801
|Taxes & Fees
|$939
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,107
|Financing
|$921
|$742
|$548
|$344
|$123
|$2,678
|Depreciation
|$3,796
|$1,551
|$1,365
|$1,211
|$1,086
|$9,010
|Fuel
|$1,855
|$1,911
|$1,969
|$2,028
|$2,088
|$9,851
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,319
|$5,825
|$7,303
|$5,496
|$6,524
|$34,467
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 MX-5 Miata Convertible Grand Touring 2dr Convertible w/Power Hard Top (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$724
|$746
|$768
|$791
|$815
|$3,844
|Maintenance
|$653
|$344
|$2,011
|$417
|$1,575
|$5,000
|Repairs
|$394
|$458
|$535
|$627
|$732
|$2,746
|Taxes & Fees
|$921
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,085
|Financing
|$903
|$727
|$537
|$337
|$121
|$2,625
|Depreciation
|$3,722
|$1,521
|$1,338
|$1,187
|$1,065
|$8,833
|Fuel
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$2,047
|$9,658
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,136
|$5,711
|$7,160
|$5,388
|$6,396
|$33,791
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 MX-5 Miata Convertible Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$992
|$1,022
|$1,052
|$1,084
|$1,117
|$5,266
|Maintenance
|$895
|$471
|$2,755
|$571
|$2,158
|$6,850
|Repairs
|$540
|$627
|$733
|$859
|$1,003
|$3,762
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,262
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,486
|Financing
|$1,237
|$996
|$736
|$462
|$166
|$3,596
|Depreciation
|$5,099
|$2,084
|$1,833
|$1,626
|$1,459
|$12,101
|Fuel
|$2,492
|$2,567
|$2,644
|$2,724
|$2,804
|$13,231
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,516
|$7,824
|$9,809
|$7,382
|$8,763
|$46,294
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 MX-5 Miata Convertible Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,021
|$1,052
|$1,083
|$1,115
|$1,149
|$5,420
|Maintenance
|$921
|$485
|$2,836
|$588
|$2,221
|$7,050
|Repairs
|$556
|$646
|$754
|$884
|$1,032
|$3,872
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,299
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,530
|Financing
|$1,273
|$1,025
|$757
|$475
|$171
|$3,701
|Depreciation
|$5,248
|$2,145
|$1,887
|$1,674
|$1,502
|$12,455
|Fuel
|$2,565
|$2,642
|$2,721
|$2,803
|$2,886
|$13,618
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,882
|$8,053
|$10,096
|$7,597
|$9,018
|$47,645
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 MX-5 Miata Convertible Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$999
|$1,029
|$1,060
|$1,092
|$1,125
|$5,305
|Maintenance
|$901
|$475
|$2,775
|$575
|$2,174
|$6,900
|Repairs
|$544
|$632
|$738
|$865
|$1,010
|$3,789
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,271
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,497
|Financing
|$1,246
|$1,003
|$741
|$465
|$167
|$3,622
|Depreciation
|$5,136
|$2,099
|$1,846
|$1,638
|$1,470
|$12,190
|Fuel
|$2,510
|$2,586
|$2,663
|$2,743
|$2,825
|$13,328
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,608
|$7,881
|$9,881
|$7,435
|$8,826
|$46,632
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 MX-5 Miata Convertible Grand Touring 2dr Convertible w/Power Hard Top (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$753
|$776
|$799
|$823
|$848
|$3,998
|Maintenance
|$679
|$358
|$2,091
|$434
|$1,638
|$5,200
|Repairs
|$410
|$476
|$556
|$652
|$761
|$2,856
|Taxes & Fees
|$958
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,128
|Financing
|$939
|$756
|$558
|$350
|$126
|$2,730
|Depreciation
|$3,871
|$1,582
|$1,392
|$1,234
|$1,108
|$9,186
|Fuel
|$1,892
|$1,949
|$2,007
|$2,068
|$2,129
|$10,044
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,501
|$5,939
|$7,446
|$5,604
|$6,652
|$35,143
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 MX-5 Miata Convertible Club 2dr Convertible w/Power Hard Top (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,050
|$1,082
|$1,114
|$1,147
|$1,182
|$5,574
|Maintenance
|$947
|$499
|$2,916
|$605
|$2,284
|$7,250
|Repairs
|$571
|$664
|$776
|$909
|$1,061
|$3,982
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,335
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,573
|Financing
|$1,309
|$1,054
|$779
|$489
|$175
|$3,806
|Depreciation
|$5,397
|$2,205
|$1,940
|$1,721
|$1,544
|$12,808
|Fuel
|$2,638
|$2,717
|$2,799
|$2,883
|$2,968
|$14,004
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,247
|$8,281
|$10,382
|$7,813
|$9,274
|$48,997
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 MX-5 Miata Convertible Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$724
|$746
|$768
|$791
|$815
|$3,844
|Maintenance
|$653
|$344
|$2,011
|$417
|$1,575
|$5,000
|Repairs
|$394
|$458
|$535
|$627
|$732
|$2,746
|Taxes & Fees
|$921
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,085
|Financing
|$903
|$727
|$537
|$337
|$121
|$2,625
|Depreciation
|$3,722
|$1,521
|$1,338
|$1,187
|$1,065
|$8,833
|Fuel
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$2,047
|$9,658
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,136
|$5,711
|$7,160
|$5,388
|$6,396
|$33,791
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 MX-5 Miata Convertible Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$818
|$843
|$868
|$894
|$921
|$4,344
|Maintenance
|$738
|$389
|$2,272
|$471
|$1,780
|$5,650
|Repairs
|$445
|$518
|$605
|$709
|$827
|$3,103
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,041
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,226
|Financing
|$1,020
|$822
|$607
|$381
|$137
|$2,966
|Depreciation
|$4,206
|$1,719
|$1,512
|$1,341
|$1,203
|$9,981
|Fuel
|$2,055
|$2,118
|$2,181
|$2,246
|$2,313
|$10,914
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,324
|$6,453
|$8,091
|$6,088
|$7,227
|$38,184
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 MX-5 Miata Convertible Club 2dr Convertible w/Power Hard Top (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$898
|$925
|$952
|$981
|$1,011
|$4,767
|Maintenance
|$810
|$427
|$2,494
|$517
|$1,953
|$6,200
|Repairs
|$489
|$568
|$663
|$777
|$908
|$3,405
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,142
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,345
|Financing
|$1,120
|$901
|$666
|$418
|$150
|$3,255
|Depreciation
|$4,615
|$1,886
|$1,659
|$1,472
|$1,321
|$10,953
|Fuel
|$2,256
|$2,324
|$2,393
|$2,465
|$2,538
|$11,976
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,329
|$7,082
|$8,878
|$6,681
|$7,931
|$41,901
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2014 MX-5 Miata
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Mazda MX-5 Miata in Virginia is:not available
