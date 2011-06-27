  1. Home
Used 1994 Mazda MX-3 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4V6
Combined MPG2822
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/34 mpg20/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330.0/448.8 mi.264.0/343.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.13.2 gal.
Combined MPG2822
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque98 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm115 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l1.8 l
Horsepower88 hp @ 5000 rpm130 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle32.8 ft.32.8 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersInline 4V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.2 in.38.2 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.42.6 in.
Front shoulder room52.2 in.52.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room33.9 in.33.9 in.
Rear leg room31.1 in.31.1 in.
Rear shoulder room48.2 in.48.2 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity37 cu.ft.37 cu.ft.
Length165.7 in.165.7 in.
Curb weight2332 lbs.2541 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place8.4 cu.ft.8.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.3 in.5.3 in.
Height51.6 in.51.6 in.
Wheel base96.3 in.96.3 in.
Width66.7 in.66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Brilliant Black
  • White
  • Creek Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Blaze Red
  • Sparkle Green Metallic
  • Silver Stone Metallic
  • Tropic Emerald Metallic
  • Laguna Blue Metallic
